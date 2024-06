Last updated on: June 28, 2024 12:40 IST

IMAGE: Manasi seems to have found her happily ever after in floral prints.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh has been dancing to her own style beats in romantic, breezy silhouettes.

The Jhamkudi actor -- who happily shows off her South Indian and Gujju genes -- radiates confident vibes wherever she goes.

IMAGE: Manasi clearly understands the power of red, black and gold.

IMAGE: In the mood for black? Take a cue from her and add sheer panels for a flirty touch.

IMAGE: A radiant Manasi in a printed tube dress and white sneakers.

IMAGE: The actor marries the charm of a rust dress with a high slit for an evening in Paris.

IMAGE: She is a teekhi mirchi in traditional wear.