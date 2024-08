Naam Namak Nishan's Roshni Walia is a style deewani who paints her Insta timeline in colourful shades with her zabardaast fashion choices.

Her style is rooted in old-school glamour.

IMAGE: Roshni is the picture of desi elegance on the streets on Edinburgh.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Roshni Walia/Instagram

IMAGE: She glitters from head to toe.

IMAGE: When she slips on these sensation red separates, you know she's ready to party. Do note her contrasting dancing shoes.

IMAGE: The dazzling beauty steals our hearts in blue.

IMAGE: She's in a bindaas girl in latex.