Bhagyashri's Eyes Don't Lie

Bhagyashri Borse's motto for 2024 is simple: 'Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain (However hard you try in life, something always gets left behind. That's why it's better to enjoy each moment).'

A 'simple mountain girl painting her dreams on the canvas of the sky', the Mr Bachchan actor wouldn't mind breaking a few fashion rules with her love for blue.

IMAGE: Bhagyashri exudes maharani vibes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashri Borse/Instagram

IMAGE: She's got the sari to take her through a festive day in style.

IMAGE: Ready for the shaadi season.

IMAGE: Bhagyashri demonstrates how to look cute in tie-dye.

IMAGE: She personifies grace and elegance in this cocktail drape.

IMAGE: A blue off-the-shoulder is always a good idea, especially when it's accessorised with a black beret and a matching shawl.

IMAGE: Ethnic fashion is her go-to arsenal every time she wants to stand out.