Kavya Is Such A Stunner

Red never fails Kavya Thapar. And 'pink is not just a colour but a way of life' for her.

The stunner from Double iSmart will mesmerise you with her sensational, traffic-stopping style.

She is the girl who likes to doll up in smart casuals and, more often than not, throw desi vibes your way.

IMAGE: She is learning to find her own calm in beige and black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavya Thapar/Instagram

IMAGE: Why settle for monochrome when you can rock three colours in one go?

IMAGE: Her drapes are as gorgeous as her smile.

IMAGE: Denim hotpants, a metallic bikini top and a Schiffli wrap... what more do you need for your moment in the sun?

IMAGE: Graceful in knitted lilac...

IMAGE: Her chaand sa roshan chera glows in these contrasting separates.