Kavya Is Such A Stunner

Red never fails Kavya Thapar. And 'pink is not just a colour but a way of life' for her.
The stunner from Double iSmart will mesmerise you with her sensational, traffic-stopping style.
She is the girl who likes to doll up in smart casuals and, more often than not, throw desi vibes your way.
IMAGE: She is learning to find her own calm in beige and black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavya Thapar/Instagram
IMAGE: Why settle for monochrome when you can rock three colours in one go?
IMAGE: Her drapes are as gorgeous as her smile.
IMAGE: Denim hotpants, a metallic bikini top and a Schiffli wrap... what more do you need for your moment in the sun?
IMAGE: Graceful in knitted lilac...
IMAGE: Her chaand sa roshan chera glows in these contrasting separates.