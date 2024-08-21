News
Kavya Is Such A Stunner

By REDIFF STYLE
August 21, 2024 10:40 IST
Red never fails Kavya Thapar. And 'pink is not just a colour but a way of life' for her. 

The stunner from Double iSmart will mesmerise you with her sensational, traffic-stopping style. 

She is the girl who likes to doll up in smart casuals and, more often than not, throw desi vibes your way.

IMAGE: She is learning to find her own calm in beige and black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavya Thapar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Why settle for monochrome when you can rock three colours in one go?

 

IMAGE: Her drapes are as gorgeous as her smile.

 

IMAGE: Denim hotpants, a metallic bikini top and a Schiffli wrap... what more do you need for your moment in the sun?

 

IMAGE: Graceful in knitted lilac...

 

IMAGE: Her chaand sa roshan chera glows in these contrasting separates.

REDIFF STYLE
