Isn't Kirti A Real Knockout?

Kirti Kulhari rides like the wind while giving off boss lady feels.

For those of you who don't know, her 'love affair with riding started three years ago'.

Her girl power is on full display through her wardrobe that's as mind-blowing as her character in Shekhar Home.

A wild heart, she chooses her fashion battles with ease and has been adding pops of colour to our Insta timelines.

IMAGE: It's hard to miss her jhakaas red on pink style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

IMAGE: She shines bright in a brown dress and maroon lips.

IMAGE: Are you getting retro feels from Kirti who wows in a dressy avatar?

IMAGE: She glows in black as she outshines the decorative lights behind her.

IMAGE: Experiment! Experiment! Experiment! That's her mantra.

IMAGE: Another beautiful night, another beautiful sari.