News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Suhana, Sara, Khushi Pack A Floral Punch

Suhana, Sara, Khushi Pack A Floral Punch

By REDIFF STYLE
August 20, 2024 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What's the trend every celeb is obsessed with?

A quick glance at their social media timelines will give you the answer.

It's wearing florals. The look can be dressed up or down depending on your mood. 

Let these celebs show you how to tap into the trend that's become everyone's favourite. 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor nails the date look in a printed dress with dainty jewellery to match.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan tempts the sea with a pink flowered bikini. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Florals add a delicate charm to Sara Tendulkar's wide-necked dress, making it totally vacay worthy. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fun times always call for a stunning outfit with vibrant flower prints like the one Suhana Khan is wearing. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, Shanaya Kapoor turns to silhouettes with stunning blooms in romantic shades.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor knows the secret to elevating a monochromatic sari is to pair it with a choli that has delicate leaf and flower patterns. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isha's 'a little bit of sunshine in a cloudy month'
Isha's 'a little bit of sunshine in a cloudy month'
Deepti Is A Trendsetter
Deepti Is A Trendsetter
Ananya, Shanaya, Shloka's Raksha Bandan Style
Ananya, Shanaya, Shloka's Raksha Bandan Style
NRI deposits see nearly $4 bn inflows in Apr-Jun FY25
NRI deposits see nearly $4 bn inflows in Apr-Jun FY25
SC forms panel to devise safety protocol for medics
SC forms panel to devise safety protocol for medics
Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
HC turns Swamy's plea on Rahul citizenship into PIL
HC turns Swamy's plea on Rahul citizenship into PIL

More like this

Isn't Kirti A Real Knockout?

Isn't Kirti A Real Knockout?

Bhagyashri's Eyes Don't Lie

Bhagyashri's Eyes Don't Lie

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances