Suhana, Sara, Khushi Pack A Floral Punch

What's the trend every celeb is obsessed with?

A quick glance at their social media timelines will give you the answer.

It's wearing florals. The look can be dressed up or down depending on your mood.

Let these celebs show you how to tap into the trend that's become everyone's favourite.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor nails the date look in a printed dress with dainty jewellery to match.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan tempts the sea with a pink flowered bikini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Florals add a delicate charm to Sara Tendulkar's wide-necked dress, making it totally vacay worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Fun times always call for a stunning outfit with vibrant flower prints like the one Suhana Khan is wearing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: When in doubt, Shanaya Kapoor turns to silhouettes with stunning blooms in romantic shades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram