What Fatima Is Crushing On Right Now!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 05, 2023 10:55 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh simply loves Ikat. 

In an age where animal prints are clearly taking over parties, red carpets and the runway, the Sam Bahadur actor has put her stamp on this traditional print. 

She has also been kicking things up sartorially with patterns of all sorts.  

IMAGE: Who ever said Ikat looks great only on saris needs to think again.
Fatima isn't afraid to give it a go in a fashion-forward ensemble. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Print or pretty overdose?
A clash of colours and textures is always a good thing in Fatima's fashion vocabulary. 

 

IMAGE: Will the daisy print ever go out of style? We think not. 

 

IMAGE: If the red lips and funky hairstyle don't brighten up this pic, the jacket definitely will. 

 

IMAGE: She takes the flirtatious approach in head-to-toe lilac. And, of course, flowers.

REDIFF STYLE
