Why Is Nushrratt So Happy?

Around 52 women walked the ramp for designer Shaina NC at the CFBP Awards night.

The show was a salute to women power and threw light on the fashion trends that will be seen in the coming season.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar brings you glimpses from the glittering event.



With double pleats and a double pallu, the drape options were definitely interesting.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like a sweet winter treat in this pista coloured sari with lace borders.

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar had us at namaste.

IMAGE: She served up some desi glam in lilac and cream.

Watch Saiee walk for Shaina...

Meet some of the other ladies who also walked the ramp.

IMAGE: Deepshikha Deshmukh played up her love for pastels in a fairytale worthy confection.

IMAGE: A counselling psychologist and Mrs India Earth 2023 Sohini Rohra didn't miss the chance to shine on stage.

IMAGE: Payal Kothari and Mickey Mehta colour-coordinated in black.

IMAGE: The show offered a good dose of fun with models dancing their way down the ramp.

IMAGE: Say hello to choreographer Ila Dalal, 67, for whom age is just a number.

IMAGE: Dolly Thakore didn't let her smile fade even for a minute during her catwalk.

IMAGE: Bhakti Sabarish, a microbiologist, let her hair down in a pretty floral sari.

IMAGE: Shrradha Setalvad, founder, Yoga Kids, had her traditional vibe on point.