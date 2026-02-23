The Methi Pithla Kareena And Alia Enjoyed

Photograph: Zeel Pate/Wikimedia Commons

There is a beauty to simple Indian khana that doesn't chase extravagance, and yet it leaves you deeply satisfied.

Bollywood royalty like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt would agree. The ladies were recently seen enjoying a rustic Maharashtrian spread at the home of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, with Alia aptly describing the experience as 'the most wholesome, soul-some' meal.

At the heart of the no-frills thali was Pithla, which is a local, seasonal dish that is deeply-rooted in Maharashtra's culinary tradition. An earthy, sparsely spiced, velvety gravy made from gram or chickpea flour (besan), it is best paired with hot jowar bhakri (flatbread made from sorghum millet).

Diwekar, a long-time advocate of seasonal and regional eating, rightly chose the dish, as the pairing of Pithla and bhakri is wholesome, filling and oh-so-delicious!

For many Maharashtrian households, Pithla isn't just food, it is comfort in its truest sense of the word. It is often called the 'farmer's meal', a name that reflects not austerity but sustenance.

The winning combo of Pithla and bhakri offers a balanced plate of nourishment that fuels long days with minimal fuss.

The beauty of the dish also lies in its ease of making. The recipe is straightforward and comes together in minutes, making it a beloved go-to on evenings when you want to cook something quick but filling.

There are two beloved versions of this staple: The runny, gravy-style Pithla and its drier cousin, Zunka. The latter is nuttier, richer, and carries a more robust texture.

This variation of Pithla has a handful of fresh methi (fenugreek leaves), adding a fragrant bitterness with the deliciously nutty besan. It is familiar and yet something vibrant and new. And, of course, it is an easy way to incorporate seasonal greens into your everyday diet.

Methi Pithla

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

1½ cups fresh methi or fenugreek leaves, cleaned, washed, roughly cut

1 cup besan or chickpea/gram flour

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp garlic-green chilly paste

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

Pinch hing or asafoetida

2 tbsp peanut oil

2 cups water, or as required

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro, to garnish

2-3 wedges lemon

Salt to taste, about 1 tbsp

Method

Over medium heat, warm the oil in a kadhai.

Add the onion and fry till it just starts to change colour.

Then add in the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and let splutter.

Add the hing, garlic-green chilly paste and stir-fry for a few seconds.

Add the methi and stir-fry for a few seconds.

Add a little water and cover cooking until the methi is well cooked.

In a bowl, meanwhile, add 1 cup water to the besan, mixing or whisking continuously to avoid lumps to a smooth batter.

Turn down the heat to low, and gently mix the besan batter with cooked methi.

Stir constantly.

Add the salt and mix well.

Turn the heat up to medium and cook the mix till the Methi Pithla thickens and turns glossy.

Garnish with the lemon wedges, coriander leaves.

Mayur's Note: For Methi Zunka, roast the besan slightly and add it on methi and sprinkle a little water.Cover and cook over low heat.