Recipe: Bethica's Maharashtrian Kothimbir Mutkule

Stave off teatime hunger pangs with Kothimbir Mutkule or coriander-leaf dumplings put together from mainly gluten-free mung dal flour instead of chickpea flour.

Steamed and then shallow fried with just a little oil, this is a markedly healthier snack.

The traditional Maharashtrian snack by Bethica Das can be had with tomato chutney and green chilly chutney.

None of Bethica's recipes stick to the norm. She always moves away from the time-tested path to try a new take.

Kothimbir Mutkule

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 cups green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, washed, drained well and chopped + a little extra for garnish

1 cup whole mung dal or green gram flour

1 tsp til or sesame seeds, lightly roasted

1 tbsp roasted peanut powder

1 tsp flax seeds

1 tbsp chia seeds

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

7-8 garlic pods, crushed or minced, optional

2 green chillies, finely chopped + 2 for garnish

Water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2 tbsp oil to shallow fry

Method

Combine all the ingredients, except the oil, in a bowl.

Knead into a stiff dough by adding some water, little at a time. Cover with a moist cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes. Divide the dough into 1½ diameter balls. Using your hands, roll out one portion into an oval-shaped dumpling (please see the pic above). Make all the dough into dumplings in a similar way. Boil water in a steamer (an idli steamer will do) and steam the dumplings for 15 minutes.

Take off heat and set aside to cool. Heat oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the steamed dumplings in batches till light golden in colour.

Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Serve hot, garnished with chopped dhania and whole chillies, with tomato chutney/sauce or any green chutney.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.