Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Veggie Salad With Chickpeas

Recipe: Veggie Salad With Chickpeas

By REDIFF FOOD
November 07, 2023 12:39 IST
Before Diwali actually begins and the ghee amd sugar-laden treats get rolled out, there is still time to stay healthy and eat light.

Maybe you are craving a salad that won't bring on guilt pangs. Try this Veggie Salad With Chickpeas.

To dress it up further, swap the chickpeas for boiled rajma or kidney beans.

Add some chopped green or red chillies for a little kick.

This simple salad will keep your calorie count in control and is extremely filling.

Veggie Salad With Chickpeas

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 long thin baingan or eggplant or brinjal, cut into ½ cm slices, lengthwise
  • 1 zucchini, unpeeled, cut into ½ cm slices, lengthwise
  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, roughly chopped
  • 3 garlic pods, crushed
  • 400 gm kabuli chana or chickpeas, soaked overnight, drained and boiled
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 4 tomatoes, chopped
  • 50 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 150 gm yoghurt
  • 50 gm pomegranate arils or seed pods
  • Salt to taste, around ½ tsp
  • Dash black pepper

Method

  • Brush the eggplant and zucchini with 2 tbsp of the extra virgin olive oil. 
    In a griddle or non-stick frying pan, over low heat, pan fry the veggies in batches, 2 minutes on each side.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil in another frying pan over medium-high heat.
    Fry the chopped onion and garlic pods for 3-4 minutes.
    Add the cooked chickpeas and the cumin powder.
    Mix.
    Add the chopped tomatoes and half of the walnuts.
    Fry for 2-3 minutes.
    Season with salt and the pepper.
    Take off heat.
  • In a bowl, mix together the yoghurt and the remaining walnuts.
  • To serve, place the grilled vegetables on a large serving platter (please see the pic above).
    Top with the fried chickpea mixture.
    Spoon the yogurt mixture over the vegetables.
    Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Editor's Note: For a Jain version, omit the onions and garlic.

For a vegan version, use vegan yoghurt.

Take care to not over-boil the chickpeas. They should be cooked but firm.

Further additions to this salad could be chopped parsely or chopped green coriander, pieces of toasted pita, crumbled paneer or crumbled feta cheese.

REDIFF FOOD
