Recipe: Sarson Ka Saag & Makki Ki Roti

When winter truly arrives, and I spy sarson ka saag in the vegetable market, I literally begin to drool. There is no yummier combo than mustard greens with corn rotis on a chilly winter night.

A favourite all over north India, I have dined on fabulous versions of the seasonal buttery greens in many diverse places, while travelling. But I remember the fried garlic garnished saag I had with piping hot makkai rotis at a small eatery on pretty Mussoorie's Mall road on a cold evening in January many years ago. It was a divine meal.

My version of Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti is an adaptation of that.

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the saag

1 bundle spinach, tender spinach preferable

1 bundle sarson ka saag or mustard greens

A few sprigs bathua or wild spinach/pigsweed

10 pods garlic, crushed roughly

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1-2 long green chillies, cut lengthwise

1 ½-inch piece ginger

10 curry pattas or curry leaves

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp hing or asafetida

1 tbsp ghee

Dash mustard oil

1-2 tbsp white butter or else a dash cream

Pickled baby onions

For the makkai rotis

4 cups makai aata (not corn flour or corn starch)

2 cups regular aata or wheat flour

1 tbsp ghee

Pinch salt

Hot water and then some room temperature water

A mixture of ghee and oil for frying the rotis

Method

For the Sarson Ka Saag

Use only the leaves of the sarson ka saag and the bathua, no stems.

Chop all the greens.

Keep aside.

Heat the oil and add the jeera, rai, hing in a large saucepan or kadhai over medium heat.

Allow the rai to crackle for a few seconds and add the curry pattas, garlic, onions and saute for 5-8 minutes, or more, till well fried.

Add the tomato and the ginger and fry for another 5 minutes.

Add the chopped bathua, spinach, sarson ka saag and cook for about 10-15 minutes till done and any excess water the greens gave off dries up.

Allow the rai to crackle for a few seconds and add the curry pattas, garlic, onions and saute for 5-8 minutes, or more, till well fried. Add the tomato and the ginger and fry for another 5 minutes. Add the chopped bathua, spinach, sarson ka saag and cook for about 10-15 minutes till done and any excess water the greens gave off dries up. Take off heat and cool.

Grind half of the cooked greens mixture in the blender.

Return the ground portion to the rest of the sabzi, add the green chillies and the dash of mustard oil and cook for another 5-6 minutes and take off heat.

Garnish with the white butter before serving.

For the Makkai Roti

In an aata sanne wala bartan or large bowl, mix the aatas and add the salt, ghee and slowly add the hot water and knead the dough together.

The hot water helps soften the makkai aata.

After the dough starts coming together add more room temperature water, if required.

The dough should be hard and slightly crumbly.

Cover and rest the dough for 15 minutes.

Heat up a tawa over medium heat.

Sprinkle flour on your rolling board or belan.

Take a ball of dough of about 1 inch diameter and dampen mildly.

Roll out into a circle of 5-inch diameter to paratha thickness -- it is a little tough to roll and needs extra effort and don't worry if the shape is not entirely kosher ie perfectly round.

Heat the makkai roti on the tawa, till tiny red dots appear and flip so the other side also gains red dots.

Then lather 1-2 tsp of the ghee-oil mixture over it on both sides and fry for 1-2 minutes more and take off tawa.

Repeat the process for the balance dough and it will yield about 18 makkai rotis.

Serve hot off the tawa with the hot garnished saag and pickled onions.

The makkai rotis cool pretty fast and like naans get chewy and tough to tear when cold.

