Glimpses from Hallyu! The Korean Wave exhibition at the V&A in London:

IMAGE: Members of the public look at 'Light pint suit from Gangnam Style' by DSQUARED. All photographs: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: That's 'Making K-beauty and fashion'.

IMAGE: 'Upstairs and downstairs: Parasite', after the Oscar-winning Korean film.

IMAGE: 'K-pop - exporting hallyu to the world'.

IMAGE: 'Storytelling through costumes: Squid Game', after the Netflix blockbuster.

IMAGE: 'Fan umbrella, 2005' from Changing the nation's image overseas: Winter Sonata.

IMAGE: A K-pop installation.

IMAGE: 'K-pop lightsticks'.

