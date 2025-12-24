HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025

The Hottest Cholis Of 2025

By RISHIKA SHAH
December 24, 2025 09:51 IST

2025 was the year blouses stopped being just blouses. They became the star of the outfit.

Saris and lehengas everywhere were reimagined but it was the choli that stole the spotlight. It was reshaped, reinvented and styled in ways our nani wouldn’t recognise (in the best way).

Celebrities made it clear that a traditional look begins (and sometimes ends) with the right choli. As we step into 2026, these trends are too good to leave behind. Here’s a breakdown of the blouse styles that ruled 2025 and why they deserve a place in your wardrobe next year too. 

IMAGE: The full sleeved choli is a timeless pick that instantly looks royal. It's great for those who love to be modest without compromising on glam.
Sonam Kapoor showed how it’s done in a plain black high-neck full-sleeve blouse with a Banarasi sari, letting the choker take centre stage.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tissue was everywhere this year and with good reason -- it photographs stunningly and screams festive luxe.
Disha Patani's embroidered tissue blouse and sari glimmers like liquid light and is perfect for evening weddings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Girls who like sharply tailored fashion will love Ananya Panday's turquoise Banarasi with a Chinese collared blouse; it's a modern look that does not lose the desi charm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No sleeves, no fuss, just glam. A strapless or tube choli lets jewellery and the pallu shine.
Alia Bhatt modernised the silk sari with a golden tube blouse that made what would otherwise have been an utterly traditional look stylishly modern.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The blazer vest trend hit desi wear too and became a 2025 favourite.
Khushi Kapoor wore a red embroidered vest choli with a plain lehenga, proving the blouse alone can carry the whole look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sparkly, glam, and always relevant, a sequinned choli is a fail-safe for cocktail nights.
Shanaya Kapoor draped her sheer sari over one, achieving effortless shimmer without trying too hard.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A small peek is all you need to make an outfit interesting.
Triptii Dimri chose a peephole blouse with tassel detailing and a printed sari, making a subtle yet remarkable statement.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In 2025, snatched waists, structured cups and drama were a bridal favourite.
Samantha wore a periwinkle corset choli with a matching sari and cape, looking like she came right out of a fairytale.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A deep neck choli is for those who want to make their saris look a little spicy!
Kusha Kapila's green blouse with a red drape is festive yet fiery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The halter choli is perfect for sleek hair, statement earrings and winter weddings.
Sreeleela looked stunning in a sheer red high-neck choli with a matching sari, balancing sensual and elegant beautifully.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you love fusion fits, simply pair your drape with a shirt-style blouse and you’re set!
Raashii Khanna wore her white shirt choli with floral sari, collar printed and styled like couture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

