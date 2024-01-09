Life's A Desi Beach For Aashka, Elnaaz, Pia

Beaches across India have a charm of their own.

Most are crowded, especially the ones in north Goa. But it's here that you'll find vendors and tourists coexisting happily.

You can also experience solitude on the beach, especially if you travel to Kerala and visit Varkala or Edava.

For a few hours after sunrise, you'll find bliss on these lovely strips of sand but, closer to sunset, sounds of people partying under shacks fill the air.

The miles of lovely ocean that surround the 36 islands that dot Lakshadweep are prefect for water sports.

If Narendra Modi has inspired you to give the phirang waters a miss and vacay at a desi paradise, these glamorous celebs will help amp up your style.

IMAGE: Go bold or go home! It's a tropical bathing suit and a killer yoga pose for Aashka Goradia on a sunny day in Goa.

The actor has often turned to these beaches to practise yoga with hubby Brent Goble, who clicked this fab pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashka Goradia/Instagram

IMAGE: It's 'holiday mode on' for Elnaaz Norouzi, who is a seductress in black in Goa.

All the actor needs for the perfect beach holiday are a desi beach + bikini + sun + plenty of love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: When at Ashwem, Goa, Arlette Evita Grao turns to her trusty black bathing suit and throws on a leaf print sarong.

Recommending things to do at the beach, the model writes: 'The newly opened Sao restaurant in Ashwem, Goa, truly lives up to its name! This dining experience by the shore is a must-try in Goa. The ambience exudes aesthetics with a bohemian touch, offering surreal sunsets from its decks.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arlette Evita Grao/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a tie-dye kind of day for Pia Trivedi at Tilar Siro on Havelock in the Andaman Islands.

'Andamans you beauty, you never cease to amaze me,' she writes. 'There's always so much to learn and more to explore no matter how often I've come here!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pia Trivedi/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Beach doggos are chilled doggos' for Anjali Sivaraman who enjoys her time at Goa's Arambol Beach.

This is one of the actor, model and singer's favourite ways to chill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

The sand. The waves. Water sports. Boat rides. There's so much you can do on a beach.

And India, with its amazing coastline, has plenty of amazing, wonderful beaches.

Some of them are popular. Others are not as well-known. Whichever Indian beach you visit, you always return home completely rejuvenated.

We want to know about your happiest beach holidays. Do share your stories about your favourite INDIAN beach vacation along with loads of pix. Please mail it to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: My Indian beach holiday).