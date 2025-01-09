The Glamorous Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti's style journey is a wild ride and she welcomes you to join in.

Her social media is full of her globetrotting adventures at exotic locales. At the same time, this modelesque beauty is taking us on a whirlwind tour of fabulous looks that are pure gold.

Here are our some of our faves...

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti brings the stars closer with this pastel pink suit and statement chandbali earrings. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a pocketful of sunshine in her yellow plaid dress. And can we talk about that adorable white tote bag with its cheery sunflower? Total mood lifter!

IMAGE: Velvet is trending this season and Surbhi is setting the bar high. Paired with kundan earrings, she’s making sure all heads turn.

IMAGE: She owns the poolside vibe in her pink printed bikini and flirty sarong.

IMAGE: This pretty Punjaban shines in a golden suit, flaunting her parandewali choti and bold studded earrings.

IMAGE: Surbhi gives major throwback feels to her Naagin 3 days with that silver serpentine necklace.

IMAGE: Let's not forget the killer combo of chunky heart-shaped earrings and stacked bangles that elevate her black outfit to a whole new level.

IMAGE: In fact, she loves standout earrings.

