HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » The Glamorous Surbhi Jyoti

The Glamorous Surbhi Jyoti

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 10:25 IST

x

Surbhi Jyoti's style journey is a wild ride and she welcomes you to join in.

Her social media is full of her globetrotting adventures at exotic locales. At the same time, this modelesque beauty is taking us on a whirlwind tour of fabulous looks that are pure gold.

Here are our some of our faves...

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti brings the stars closer with this pastel pink suit and statement chandbali earrings. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: She's a pocketful of sunshine in her yellow plaid dress. And can we talk about that adorable white tote bag with its cheery sunflower? Total mood lifter!

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Velvet is trending this season and Surbhi is setting the bar high. Paired with kundan earrings, she’s making sure all heads turn.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: She owns the poolside vibe in her pink printed bikini and flirty sarong.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: This pretty Punjaban shines in a golden suit, flaunting her parandewali choti and bold studded earrings.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Surbhi gives major throwback feels to her Naagin 3 days with that silver serpentine necklace.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: Let's not forget the killer combo of chunky heart-shaped earrings and stacked bangles that elevate her black outfit to a whole new level.

 

 

Surbhi Jyoti

IMAGE: In fact, she loves standout earrings.

Surbhi Jyoti

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pooja Is Purrfect!
Pooja Is Purrfect!
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Alaviaa's Adorable!
Alaviaa's Adorable!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Did You Know Farah Khan Is 60 Today?!

webstory image 2

Nvidia Uncovers Robot Training Tech

webstory image 3

Eat Dinner Early! Why? Read On!

VIDEOS

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'1:11

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'7:30

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede2:28

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD