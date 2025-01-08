HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Pooja Is Purrfect!

Pooja Is Purrfect!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 12:30 IST

x

Pooja Hegde remains in the headlines for the right reasons -- whether it's her balancing act in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies or featuring in popular dance songs.

Right now, she's excited about her next release, Deva, where she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor.

While this pretty actor makes quite an impression onscreen with her chutzpah and confidence, her sophistication extends to her sartorial choices as well.

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Sheer printed tee, denim slit skirt, cute sunnies... Pooja's off-screen style is comfy, chic and oh-so-fabulous. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: This girl certainly knows how to glow with her flawless makeup, pretty pearl choker, golden tissue sari and matching embroidered blouse.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: She revels in latex as she reveals her playful side in this floral printed ensemble.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: This sun-kissed avatar features an edgy mustard yellow dress, glossy lips and winged eyeliner.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja never fails to surprise. Here she is, redefining classic with a fabulous beige suit-meets-gown mashup.

 

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: She's a desi cutie in a colourful pink and green lehenga with fresh roses tucked into her hair.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pops of emeralds and diamonds offset her radiant yellow sari.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja's quirky ensemble will take you from work to party in a jiffy. Apt for Fridays!

Pooja Hegde

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
The Glamazons Of 2025
The Glamazons Of 2025
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Be Bold, Be Sharvari
Be Bold, Be Sharvari

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Yoga Poses For Back Pain

webstory image 2

Who Will Replace Justin Trudeau?

webstory image 3

Looking At Manushi's Life Lately

VIDEOS

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to return hostages5:28

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to...

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age0:42

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD