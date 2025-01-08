Pooja Is Purrfect!

Pooja Hegde remains in the headlines for the right reasons -- whether it's her balancing act in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies or featuring in popular dance songs.

Right now, she's excited about her next release, Deva, where she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor.

While this pretty actor makes quite an impression onscreen with her chutzpah and confidence, her sophistication extends to her sartorial choices as well.

IMAGE: Sheer printed tee, denim slit skirt, cute sunnies... Pooja's off-screen style is comfy, chic and oh-so-fabulous. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: This girl certainly knows how to glow with her flawless makeup, pretty pearl choker, golden tissue sari and matching embroidered blouse.

IMAGE: She revels in latex as she reveals her playful side in this floral printed ensemble.

IMAGE: This sun-kissed avatar features an edgy mustard yellow dress, glossy lips and winged eyeliner.

IMAGE: Pooja never fails to surprise. Here she is, redefining classic with a fabulous beige suit-meets-gown mashup.

IMAGE: She's a desi cutie in a colourful pink and green lehenga with fresh roses tucked into her hair.

IMAGE: Pops of emeralds and diamonds offset her radiant yellow sari.

IMAGE: Pooja's quirky ensemble will take you from work to party in a jiffy. Apt for Fridays!

