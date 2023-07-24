These Pix Will Make You SMILE!

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 has revealed the top 25 Funniest entries of 2023 in its final shortlist.
There are some absolute crackers to make you smile!
Among the top finalists, there is a cat performing his best victory pose, a dog pretending to be Zorro, a cat about to take a free kick and a dog cuddling an orangutan.
Let us take a look at the images.
A life-changing event by Michel Zoghzoghi
Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo.
I had more fun taking photos of these two than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.
Location: Lebanon
Barking by Chris Porsz
In March 2019 I was sitting in the Union Square, New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag in her hand (to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sitting down facing her.
The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid-air to face me and snap!
As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew!
I have searched in vain via the New York media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy.
No joy, so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!
Location: New York
The big boss by Kenichi Morinaga
Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kind, just big.
Location: Fukuoka, Japan
Kylian's Sleep by Katia Pillonel
Kylian could not sleep in another bed. Maybe he dreamt of the jungle...
Location: Geneva, Switzerland
When digging gets serious by Sophie Boynton
Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique!
Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!
Location: Hemsby beach, UK
Victory by Kazutoshi Ono
Perfect landing pose, right?
Location: Japan
The Three Greys by Peter Selzer
Karin and her two dogs. Don't they all look almost the same? ...
Location: Landstuhl, Germany
Albert Einstein by Masayoshi Yamamoto
He stuck out his tongue at me, a famous Einstein photo.
Location: Kagawa, Japan
The 498th round of Hide and seek by Kim Horstmanshof
Misty the spaniel desperately wanted to play with Nala, the dignified older lady of the menagerie. She wasn't that keen, fortunately Misty was pretty terrible at hide and seek.
Location: Orchard in Herefordshire, UK
Football free kick by Kenichi Morinaga
The pressure of football and waiting for a free kick.
Location: Fukuoka, Japan
So this is the source of happiness by Corinna Mooser
That explains so much :D (Don't worry, it's just regular hemp for the industry)
Location: Dübendorf, Zürich
The first outdoor walk by Darya Zelentsova
Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2.5 months old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk.
Location: Amherst, MA, USA
Oscar by Lana Polykova
Yes, his name is Oscar. He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself.
Location: Studio in Russia
Bidule as goalkeeper by Felix Larcher
We were playing with our cat named Bidule, with a ballpaper!
Location: Ardeche, France
Keep your eye on the ball by Gill Woodcock
Location: UK
Pop up by Kazutoshi Ono
He seems to pop out of the autumn leaves, doesn't he?
Location: Japan
Ball play silhouette by Christine Johnson
Bobby reaches for the ball against a beautiful sunset.
We were taking photos of Bobby as the sun was quickly setting and disappearing behind the hill.
I was changing the setting on my camera, to keep the detail on a black dog against a nice sky and soon realised, just go with the simple option and shoot him as a silhouette.
Location: Warrington, UK
Zorro reborn by Karl Goldhamer
The Avenger of the Poor is back, but this time as a dog and not on a horse, but in a car!
The obligatory black mask is a must, of course.
Location: Fahrdorf, Germany
A lovely couple by Lana Polykova
I couldn't get past this couple!
Location: EXPOforum, Russia
Little Daisy and her big future by Darya Zelentsova
Two sisters from different litters: Self-confident Crystal and cute baby Daisy.
Location: Amherst, MA, USA
Is it a seal or a dog? by Monyque Macedo Dos Santos
There's a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide. That day I took his tennis ball from 'his place', he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back, that's when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment.
Location: Brazil
Edgar's Dandelion by Jonathan Casey
Edgar the Mediterranean spur-thighed tortoise.
Beautiful Edgar's favourite food are the leaves and flowers of dandelions. Here she is seen taking her time to savour the flavour.
Location: Wymondham, Norfolk, UK
Who are you? by Udo Krauss
Our cat Lilly played with a mouse, we saved the mouse and our dog Amy was fascinated by the mouse.
Location: Bavaria, Germany
My face when my crush says hi by Kerstin Leichtenmüller
Milo the dog. We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo. Instead of lying a bit on his side, he rolled around like crazy.
His family loves this shot because it shows his personality better than any other picture.
Location: Austria
Flying Poodle by John Young
This is Barney our toy poodle, caught mid-flight whilst running.
Location: Aycliffe, County Durham, UK
Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, professional photographers, came up with this delightful pet photo competition aimed at celebrating the positive and indispensable influence that pets have in our lives, while also promoting engagement around animal welfare.
Out of numerous submissions, 25 images have been shortlisted and are now under the keen scrutiny of the expert animal-loving judges who will determine the deserving winner.
The panel comprises distinguished personalities such as Kate Humble, a TV presenter, writer, conservationist, and avid animal lover; the multi-talented Mel Geidroyc, known for her comedy, TV presenting, and writing; Emma Milne, a TV Vet and passionate advocate for animal welfare; and the highly skilled pet photographer, Elke Vogelsang.
Together, they will have the delightful task of choosing the victor from the impressive array of pet photos.
The 2023 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on August 11, 2023.
Published with thanks to Paul, Tom and Michelle, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com