These Pix Will Make You SMILE!

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 has revealed the top 25 Funniest entries of 2023 in its final shortlist.

There are some absolute crackers to make you smile!

Among the top finalists, there is a cat performing his best victory pose, a dog pretending to be Zorro, a cat about to take a free kick and a dog cuddling an orangutan.

Let us take a look at the images.

A life-changing event by Michel Zoghzoghi

Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo.

I had more fun taking photos of these two than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.

Location: Lebanon

Barking by Chris Porsz

In March 2019 I was sitting in the Union Square, New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag in her hand (to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sitting down facing her.

The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid-air to face me and snap!

As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew!

I have searched in vain via the New York media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy.

No joy, so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!

Location: New York

The big boss by Kenichi Morinaga

Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kind, just big.

Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Kylian's Sleep by Katia Pillonel

Kylian could not sleep in another bed. Maybe he dreamt of the jungle...

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

When digging gets serious by Sophie Boynton

Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique!

Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!

Location: Hemsby beach, UK

Victory by Kazutoshi Ono

Perfect landing pose, right?

Location: Japan

The Three Greys by Peter Selzer

Karin and her two dogs. Don't they all look almost the same? ...

Location: Landstuhl, Germany

Albert Einstein by Masayoshi Yamamoto

He stuck out his tongue at me, a famous Einstein photo.

Location: Kagawa, Japan

The 498th round of Hide and seek by Kim Horstmanshof

Misty the spaniel desperately wanted to play with Nala, the dignified older lady of the menagerie. She wasn't that keen, fortunately Misty was pretty terrible at hide and seek.

Location: Orchard in Herefordshire, UK

Football free kick by Kenichi Morinaga

The pressure of football and waiting for a free kick.

Location: Fukuoka, Japan

So this is the source of happiness by Corinna Mooser

That explains so much :D (Don't worry, it's just regular hemp for the industry)

Location: Dübendorf, Zürich

The first outdoor walk by Darya Zelentsova

Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2.5 months old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk.

Location: Amherst, MA, USA

Oscar by Lana Polykova

Yes, his name is Oscar. He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself.

Location: Studio in Russia

Bidule as goalkeeper by Felix Larcher

We were playing with our cat named Bidule, with a ballpaper!

Location: Ardeche, France

Keep your eye on the ball by Gill Woodcock

Location: UK

Pop up by Kazutoshi Ono

He seems to pop out of the autumn leaves, doesn't he?

Location: Japan

Ball play silhouette by Christine Johnson

Bobby reaches for the ball against a beautiful sunset.

We were taking photos of Bobby as the sun was quickly setting and disappearing behind the hill.

I was changing the setting on my camera, to keep the detail on a black dog against a nice sky and soon realised, just go with the simple option and shoot him as a silhouette.

Location: Warrington, UK

Zorro reborn by Karl Goldhamer

The Avenger of the Poor is back, but this time as a dog and not on a horse, but in a car!

The obligatory black mask is a must, of course.

Location: Fahrdorf, Germany

A lovely couple by Lana Polykova

I couldn't get past this couple!

Location: EXPOforum, Russia

Little Daisy and her big future by Darya Zelentsova

Two sisters from different litters: Self-confident Crystal and cute baby Daisy.

Location: Amherst, MA, USA

Is it a seal or a dog? by Monyque Macedo Dos Santos

There's a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide. That day I took his tennis ball from 'his place', he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back, that's when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment.

Location: Brazil

Edgar's Dandelion by Jonathan Casey

Edgar the Mediterranean spur-thighed tortoise.

Beautiful Edgar's favourite food are the leaves and flowers of dandelions. Here she is seen taking her time to savour the flavour.

Location: Wymondham, Norfolk, UK

Who are you? by Udo Krauss

Our cat Lilly played with a mouse, we saved the mouse and our dog Amy was fascinated by the mouse.

Location: Bavaria, Germany

My face when my crush says hi by Kerstin Leichtenmüller

Milo the dog. We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo. Instead of lying a bit on his side, he rolled around like crazy.

His family loves this shot because it shows his personality better than any other picture.

Location: Austria

Flying Poodle by John Young

This is Barney our toy poodle, caught mid-flight whilst running.

Location: Aycliffe, County Durham, UK

Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, professional photographers, came up with this delightful pet photo competition aimed at celebrating the positive and indispensable influence that pets have in our lives, while also promoting engagement around animal welfare.

Out of numerous submissions, 25 images have been shortlisted and are now under the keen scrutiny of the expert animal-loving judges who will determine the deserving winner.

The panel comprises distinguished personalities such as Kate Humble, a TV presenter, writer, conservationist, and avid animal lover; the multi-talented Mel Geidroyc, known for her comedy, TV presenting, and writing; Emma Milne, a TV Vet and passionate advocate for animal welfare; and the highly skilled pet photographer, Elke Vogelsang.

Together, they will have the delightful task of choosing the victor from the impressive array of pet photos.

The 2023 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on August 11, 2023.

Published with thanks to Paul, Tom and Michelle, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com