News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » My Pet's Pix: Nifty And Her Many Moods

My Pet's Pix: Nifty And Her Many Moods

By RIO RATHORE
February 29, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rio Rathore introduces you to the beautiful Nifty.
You, too, can share your pet's pictures.
Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Pet's Pic) along with your NAME, AGE and the place where you LIVE.

Nifty, an affectionate Dobermann who is not yet two, loves greeting people with a friendly scary grin.

She adores cuddles and is endlessly curious.

She'll shadow your every move, right into the loo as well.

She loves collecting sticks, coconuts and doodhi (bottle gourd).

This diva doesn't go anywhere without her comfort blanket.

Check out her many moods.

My pet dog

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rio Rathore

 

My pet dog

 

My pet dog

 

 

My pet dog

 

My pet dog

 

My pet dog

 

My pet dog

 

My pet dog

 

You can share your pet's pictures.
Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Pet's Pic) along with your NAME, AGE and the place where you LIVE. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RIO RATHORE
COMMENT
Print this article
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
The special German Shepherd named Duster
The special German Shepherd named Duster
Say hello to Chickoo!
Say hello to Chickoo!
Cab mows down Intel's ex-India head while cycling
Cab mows down Intel's ex-India head while cycling
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington

More like this

Pics: Meet Bruno, the friendly dog

Pics: Meet Bruno, the friendly dog

Meet Deepak Nikose's adorable pet

Meet Deepak Nikose's adorable pet

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances