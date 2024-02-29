My Pet's Pix: Nifty And Her Many Moods

Rio Rathore introduces you to the beautiful Nifty.

Nifty, an affectionate Dobermann who is not yet two, loves greeting people with a friendly scary grin.

She adores cuddles and is endlessly curious.

She'll shadow your every move, right into the loo as well.

She loves collecting sticks, coconuts and doodhi (bottle gourd).

This diva doesn't go anywhere without her comfort blanket.

Check out her many moods.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rio Rathore

