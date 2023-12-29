News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sparkle On NYE Like Mouni,Triptii, Tara, Karishma...

Sparkle On NYE Like Mouni,Triptii, Tara, Karishma...

By REDIFF STYLE
December 29, 2023 11:23 IST
It's almost time to bid 2023 goodbye and welcome 2024.

If you're partying the night away, make sure you shine under the limelight in shimmering outfits.

You may opt for trusty sequins, which is one the easiest way to look party-ready, but it's not a bad idea to pack a serious fashion punch in flashy tassels, beads, glitter and metallic shades. 

Let these celebs inspire you with their sparkly styles.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is impossibly elegant in a champagne gold backless slip dress that's a far cry from her effortless desi outfits. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Don't have a glitzy outfit? No problem. You can always opt for shiny metallic boots like Ananya Panday. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Turn to Khushi Kapoor when you want to make a sexy statement in a cutout gown with a high slit. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor covers up in gold separates that are good enough to steal the show wherever she goes. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri will make you see green in this full-on party number. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna lets her tasselled dress do the talking as she keeps her make-up and accessories simple. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Your outfit need not be covered in sequins and beads to make an impact; Param Param Sundari Tara Sutaria is proof. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra shows you how wearing silver can make you shine!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram 

REDIFF STYLE
