Sensational! Sara, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya In 2023

Each year comes with its own fashion trends -- some good, some bad and some worth taking into the New Year.
Two thousand and twenty-three was no different.
Here are 11 standout moments that we'd love to see again in 2024.
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt gave the 'colour block story' a new meaning with her Manish Malhotra tie-dye, multicolour saris during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Come 2024, we'd love to see this trend again... and not just in saris!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Barbiecore was such a huge hit in 2023 and, while no one wants to overdo the colour, pink is here is stay.
Sara Ali Khan is a pretty sight in the eye-catching hue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Pearls and intricate thread embroidery weave a poetic story that's hard to resist.
Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble has a timeless appeal that only underscores India's love for pearls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: 2023 had no dearth of glitter, but kudos to Ananya Panday for shining bright in a powder blue figure-hugging number teamed with a matching bodysuit.
Trends are born and die every day but a bodysuit is always a win-win.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: It's always the right time to bloom, says Shanaya Kapoor.
Flower prints are pretty, versatile and proof that fashion can be really cute at times.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Brown became the new black and Khushi Kapoor shows us just how to take advantage of the trend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: A must-have piece this year has been cutouts silhouettes.
Uorfi Javed proves more is more when it comes to daring styles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram
IMAGE: Gold is still dominating the fashion charts.
Take a lesson from Anushka Ranjan on how to wholeheartedly embrace the maximalist theme in a traffic-stopping gown.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Raima Sen has all obsessing over Victorian-style corsets again, especially the one she is wearing with a zig-zag backless design.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Athiya Shetty shines like a diamond in a metallic jumpsuit that adds a playful twist without going overboard.
The world clearly needs more flashy, sparkly purple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram