News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sensational! Sara, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya In 2023

Sensational! Sara, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya In 2023

By REDIFF STYLE
December 27, 2023 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Each year comes with its own fashion trends -- some good, some bad and some worth taking into the New Year.

Two thousand and twenty-three was no different.

Here are 11 standout moments that we'd love to see again in 2024.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt gave the 'colour block story' a new meaning with her Manish Malhotra tie-dye, multicolour saris during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Come 2024, we'd love to see this trend again... and not just in saris!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Barbiecore was such a huge hit in 2023 and, while no one wants to overdo the colour, pink is here is stay. 
Sara Ali Khan is a pretty sight in the eye-catching hue. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pearls and intricate thread embroidery weave a poetic story that's hard to resist.
Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble has a timeless appeal that only underscores India's love for pearls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 2023 had no dearth of glitter, but kudos to Ananya Panday for shining bright in a powder blue figure-hugging number teamed with a matching bodysuit. 
Trends are born and die every day but a bodysuit is always a win-win.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's always the right time to bloom, says Shanaya Kapoor.
Flower prints are pretty, versatile and proof that fashion can be really cute at times.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Brown became the new black and Khushi Kapoor shows us just how to take advantage of the trend. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A must-have piece this year has been cutouts silhouettes.
Uorfi Javed proves more is more when it comes to daring styles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold is still dominating the fashion charts.
Take a lesson from Anushka Ranjan on how to wholeheartedly embrace the maximalist theme in a traffic-stopping gown.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Raima Sen has all obsessing over Victorian-style corsets again, especially the one she is wearing with a zig-zag backless design.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty shines like a diamond in a metallic jumpsuit that adds a playful twist without going overboard. 
The world clearly needs more flashy, sparkly purple. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10
Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10
Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?
Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?
Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach
Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'

More like this

Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024

Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024

Who's This Cutie?

Who's This Cutie?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances