The 7 Times Yukti Hit It Out Of The Park

Yukti Thareja, 24, who was just seen in Malayali action-thriller film Marco, is a snappy dresser with a refreshing sense of style that allows her to carry off pretty much any kind of fashion with a certain josh.

There's ethnic Yukti. Earthy Yukti. Soph Yukti. Glam-glam Ms Thareja. Casual Yuks. And they are all, believe it or not, the same Yukti.

A girl from Karnal, she migrated to Delhi to her studies and got into modelling winning MTV Super Model of the Year in 2019, before going onto star in two Telugu films including KJQ which stands for King, Jackie & Queen; no surprises, the Queen was Yukti.

IMAGE: Can we unglue our eyes from this lovely in an earth-tone corset dress chilling, unplugged, at a dreamy Coorg resort.

IMAGE: She emits loads of incandescence in a black ruched getup paired with solar drop earrings -- smoky eyes and nude lips for that extra ooooomph.

IMAGE: Super feminine stree-ness in a pearl choker and pink embroidered blouse, complete with a cute micro bindi.

IMAGE: Yukti bats it out of the park -- a sixer -- in a red layered backless top and embellished pants. 'Ohho gazab' declares a fan. Yupsie!

IMAGE: Yukti is an 'aquaholic' dream in a beige bodycon dress.

IMAGE: Serving 'gorg nari in a sari' look-- in a printed drape teamed with a tiny bindi and halter neck top.

IMAGE: Only Want You: Can pastel pink look so good? That's the soph Yukti -- simple sexy dress complemented by minimalist diamond jewellery and chic silver hoop earrings.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES