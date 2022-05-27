10 Superfoods Women Really Need

Nutrition and stress management expert Dr Khushboo Thakker Garodia explains how eggs, almonds and rajgira can strengthen your immunity and keep you energised.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jenna Hamra/Pexels.com

Keeping up your energy to host a dinner party with your toddler after cleaning up their mess, all while maintaining household tasks, requires superhuman strength.

No matter how young you are now or how old you get, waking up every day to multi-task responsibilities between home and work to ensure everything goes by smoothly may gradually take a toll on women.

A healthy mother is the foundation for a healthy family.

Often the hustle and bustle of mommyhood may leave the best of you desperate for a snack -- and it is so difficult to hold off on salty chips or chocolate.

Here are some superfoods that will help you recharge your batteries with superfoods designed to energise and boost your immune system for the supermom in you.

1. Almonds

When the body craves for fatty food, almonds are the best to go to!

Just a small serving of almonds gives you a boost of energy.

Have about 5-6 almonds daily, preferably soaked overnight.

2. Bananas

When you are having a crazy day and need that extra boost of energy, a banana -- due to its high potassium content -- will keep you moving and motivated.

Bananas are naturally fatigue-fighting due to its magnesium content.

The best time to have a banana is 20 minutes before a workout or at bedtime.

3. Avocados

This high fat superfood is the perfect evening snack.

Half an avo in the evening and you are good to go.

It is rich in fibre and protein which ensures satiety, and will keep you powered for a while. It also prevents binging during dinner.

4. Eggs

Eggs are one of the most nutrient-rich, high-protein foods you can start your day with.

Being rich in protein helps you feel full longer and energised throughout the day.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is a sweet natural beverage that will help you beat the heat and keep you refreshed and hydrated.

Afternoons are the best time to have this drink.

6. Ghee

Not only does it enhance the flavour of food, it also reduces gut inflammation and promotes good gut health.

Ghee boosts the intake of vitamin A in the body, which is beneficial for good hair growth and skin health. Just add 1 tbsp ghee at each meal and see the difference.

7. Amaranth or Rajgira

Usually eaten during fasting, amaranth is gluten-free and a good source of protein.

It is a good meal for women, especially moms who struggle to meet their protein requirement.

Packed with a higher amount of calcium as compared to milk, this superfood helps with the much needed calcium quantity and prevents osteoporosis later in life.

It is a rich source of lysine -- an essential amino acid -- which helps strengthen hair follicles, prevents premature graying and hair loss.

A small square of rajgira chikki is the perfect afternoon pick me up!

8. Dairy products

As mothers we always encourage our children to have milk, but dairy is essential for moms as well.

It is important for women to have cheese, yogurt and milk in their diet.

Milk contains vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones.

Dairy products comprise protein, vitamin B and calcium -- all essential nutrients for nourishing your body.

Make sure to have at least 1 cup of milk or 1 slice of cheese daily.

9. Blueberries

Blueberries are filled with vitamins and minerals as well as carbohydrates that keep your energy levels high.

It is perfect alternative for the afternoon slump when you want to reach out to a chocolatey dessert.

10. Water

Though you run behind your little one and everyone else in your family to stay hydrated, you often tend to forget that you need this superfood as well.

Sipping water at regular intervals is a great way to stay hydrated.

Did you know that it's the secret superfood you need to have silky glowing hair?

