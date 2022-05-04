10 Foods To Boost Productivity

If you consume enough water in a day, you'll notice a 14 percent increase in productivity at work, says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, nutritional scientist and co-founder, Food Darzee.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels.com

Healthier food choices are the key to increasing our output at work.

Like breathing is to living, healthy snacking is a good way to fuel employee and workplace productivity.

When we don't give our body what it needs, overall well-being begins to suffer, compromising energy levels, and impacting overall health.

Fatigue, drop in energy levels, irritability, inability to think, higher levels of stress, and depression are common.

What the body needs, is a regular supply of essential nutrients that helps it function efficiently at work.

A slump in energy levels and fatigue during the day is common when our meals comprise only processed foods.

Here are some healthier snack options whose nutritional values help in maintaining consistent glucose levels and prevent spikes or drops in blood sugar levels.

1. Sunflower seeds

100 gm sunflower seeds = 584 calories

An easy snacking option, sunflower seeds may be tiny but are loaded with the good stuff.

The serotonin, an amino acid present in the seeds makes it a must-have snack on days when you may be feeling stressed, grumpy, or sleepy at work.

The presence of serotonin helps regulate our feelings and energy levels.

Fulfilling over a third of our daily magnesium needs, a single cup of sunflower seeds offers the body about 80 different nutrients.

Magnesium helps in uplifting our moods and ensures a better productive state of mind.

It is very filling and a cup of sunflower seeds provides us with 10 grams of protein. The takes care of essential amino acids that help in muscle regeneration.

2. Almonds

100 gm almonds = 579 calories

If you are looking to improve your focus at work, then almonds can be your go-to snack.

A fistful of almonds eaten in the afternoon can help offer a higher level of productivity.

While powering the brain through various fats that it contains, almonds also make us feel satiated, thus helping control cravings.

As it prevents overeating, there is also no sluggishness, both of which can affect productivity at work. But they say that having 23 almonds a day can bring a lot of goodness to your life.

With a high amount of fat and fibers, almonds are packed with lots of healthy fats that make for a nutritious and filling snack.

3.Dark chocolate

100 gm dark chocolate = 505 calories

Studies show that eating a piece of dark chocolate with a high percentage of cacao helps activate the brain in a way that increases attention levels.

Snacking on dark chocolate helps stimulate neural activity in areas of the brain associated with pleasure and reward. This in turn decreases stress and improves your mood, both important to boost productivity at work.

While it is an excellent food for improving concentration and memory, it is to be had in moderation.

Along with improving brain function, dark chocolate also helps alleviate stress and lower the risk of diabetes.

4. Granola bars

100 gm granola bar = 443 calories

Made of rolled oats, honey, and dry fruits, these bars are easy to store and can be quickly eaten on the job.

A quick snack, granola bars can provide you with a variety of health benefits.

A leading source of fibre, these bars also offer energy that is concentrated and does not add any unhealthy sugars.

Snacking on it offers vitamins, and minerals while helping in better cognitive activity.

Granola bars also help reduce cholesterol and are now very popular, especially among working professionals, looking for a quick energy fix.

Being iron-rich, these bars can help the body tackle symptoms of anemia and prevent chronic headaches, irregular breathing, and fatigue.

5. Eggs

100 gm of eggs = 131 calories

How you prefer to have your egg is your choice, but it's an extremely productive snack for those who wish to eat it.

Eggs bring together the perfect combination to offer better workplace productivity.

It contains choline, which is a vital nutrient that helps improve the functioning of our liver and brain, which means faster reaction time and increased memory.

Vitamin B12 ensures that both the brain and central nervous functions are protected.

Being high in omega-3s, and vitamins, eggs help in improved productivity at the workplace.

6. Greek yogurt

100 gm Greek yogurt = 97 calories

Besides a soothing and cooling snack, Greek yogurt includes tyrosine, an amino acid that produces both dopamine and noradrenaline.

What dopamine and noradrenaline ensure is that they keep your mood in check and you have a more positive attitude at work.

They are neurotransmitters associated with keeping a check on one's mood and behaviour.

The probiotics found in yogurt are also known to increase cognitive functioning thus boosting productivity at work.

Research shows that individuals who consume more yogurt are known to be better at managing their stress.

7. Apples or bananas

100 gm apple = 52 calories

100 gm of banana = 89 calories

The simple banana is a very good fruit that can be snacked on alongside work, for improved productivity.

One banana can take care of the daily amount of glucose your body needs naturally. This means that it can keep you feeling full longer offering a sufficient amount of carbohydrates that the body requires.

The natural glucose present in a banana works on increasing an individual's creativity and adds to improving the thought process.

Similarly, apples are a very rich source of antioxidants. An apple has about 13 gm of natural sugar, called fructose, making it a more effective source of energy than coffee.

Unlike other unhealthy sugary foods that come loaded with calories and harmful fat, apple slices containing flavanols make for better alternatives.

8. Carrots

100 gm carrots = 41 calories

Being juicy and crunchy, carrots are a fun snack. Among those who famously endorsed carrots to snack on is Steve Jobs, who saw it as making him more productive.

The luteolin, an antioxidant or free radical scavenger, is an anti-inflammatory agent, and an immune system modulator.

It helps in improving memory, and carrots are also particularly known to be a good source of beta carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, and potassium.

It offers improved eye health benefits and the fibre in carrots can help keep blood sugar levels in check. Both make for important ingredients that offer better work productivity.

Many also pair it with hummus to create a combination offering Omega 3 fatty acids and amino acids that help improve intelligence while acting as a mood enhancer.

9. Green Tea

100 gm green tea: 1 calorie

Sipping green tea is a great way of battling work-related stress that its strong calming effect manages to tame with ease.

Along with the antioxidant properties it is packed with, green tea is known to enhance our working memory which is a part of the cognitive function associated with our brain.

Unlike other usual teas, green tea offers very little caffeine for energy. But it contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which is a naturally occurring compound found in green tea and black tea.

The combination of caffeine and L-theanine helps the brain with improved functioning. It improves memory and offers better attention with the ability to focus.

A normal cup of green tea contains about 25 mg of L-theanine naturally and its regular consumption helps reap a lot of health benefits.

10. Water

100 g of water = 0 calories

A must-have, a glass of water is where they say improving productivity begins.

Water eases dehydration and expands the grey matter of the brain.

If you consume enough water in a day, you'll notice a 14 percent increase in productivity at work.

There are no side effects to drinking water and its intake is known to have a positive impact on productivity.

Water ensures alertness and better focus while you work.

Since we tend to consume drinks that are loaded with caffeine or sugar, there is a possibility that our energy levels might crash as the day progresses. However, by consuming water, hydration remains healthy and gives us the strength to fight workplace fatigue.