News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Health Recipe: Panjeeri

Health Recipe: Panjeeri

By KUMAR NACHIKET
April 10, 2022 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kumar Nachiket's recipe for Panjeeri is filled with the goodness of ghee, wheat and nuts.&nbsp

Considered a traditional Indian health food, there is actually a Hindi expression for weakness that goes: Iske haath-pair Panjeeri mang rahein hai (he looks so weak his hands and feet are demanding Panjeeri).

Make the concoction even more healthy by replacing sugar with jaggery or coconut sugar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Panjeeri

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups aata or wheat flour
  • 1 cup ghee
  • 1 cup walnuts, crushed + extra to garnish
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 cup icing sugar or grated jaggery or coconut sugar
  • Dried rose petals, to garnish, optional

Method

  • Heat the ghee in a large heavy-bottomed frying pan or kadhai.
    Add the wheat flour and roast it for 12-15 minutes, till it starts to change colour.
    Add the crushed walnuts, cardamom powder.
    Roast for another 5-7 minutes
    Add the sugar/jaggery/coconut sugar and mix well.
    Take off heat, garnish with more chopped walnuts and dried rose petals, optional.

Note: Kumar Nachiket puts up to 1 tbsp green cardamom powder in his recipe for Panjeeri, but adjust as per your taste.

A dash of black pepper powder and a tiny pinch of salt are unique additions.

Instead of walnuts, or in addition to walnuts, add slivered almonds or chopped cashews or chopped pistachios or watermelon seeds or charoli (Cuddapah almonds). You may also wish to add or foxnuts (makhana) which have been lightly roasted beforehand and lightly crushed.

For sugar-free Panjeeri, substitute the sugar with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Panjeeri is also made from just dhania seeds, which are coarsely ground and that's a perfect gluten-free option.

For a vegan Panjeeri substitute the ghee with cashew butter, available online, or coconut oil.

Kumar Nachiket is a food stylist, digital creator and runs the Instagram page That Indian Curry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
KUMAR NACHIKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sabyasachi Gorai's Rawas With Kale Salad
Sabyasachi Gorai's Rawas With Kale Salad
Recipe: Pineapple Pachadi
Recipe: Pineapple Pachadi
Recipe: Thai-style Zirad Green Curry
Recipe: Thai-style Zirad Green Curry
Hasaranga, Rawat happy to deliver for RCB
Hasaranga, Rawat happy to deliver for RCB
SEE: Neeraj preps for Worlds, Asiad, CWG
SEE: Neeraj preps for Worlds, Asiad, CWG
Timeline of how no-trust vote against Imran unfolded
Timeline of how no-trust vote against Imran unfolded
High commissioner hosts iftar in Colombo
High commissioner hosts iftar in Colombo

More like this

Recipe: Lauki Walnut Halwa

Recipe: Lauki Walnut Halwa

Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla

Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances