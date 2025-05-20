10 smart tips to connect with Gen Z at work

Gen Z is not so difficult to deal with; they are just different in the way they work, think and communicate, explains Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and co-founder of International Inclusion Alliance.

Each generation brings its own culture to the workplace: new values, new attitudes and new communication styles.

Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) has sparked a generational debate. But is it really a matter of being 'difficult' or is this just a case of a generational misunderstanding?

The general trend is against GenZ and it is understandable.

The fact is, Gen Z is not so difficult to deal with; they are just different in the way they work, think and communicate.

When approached with the right attitude, they can be some of the most innovative, flexible and mission-driven members of your team.

Why Gen Z seems 'difficult' (but, in reality, are not)

They value purpose above pay check. Gen Z wants more than just a job; they want purpose and value alignment.

They believe part-time work allows them to experience the work force before they take on full-time jobs.

Flexibility and autonomy are important to them. They may feel the traditional 9-to-5 model is obsolete.

They grew up with tech. The digital-first mentality can be at odds with the norms of work from the analogue era.

What they look for is inclusivity and transparency.

This is a generation that is outspoken about social justice, mental health and equality.

They are looking for fast feedback. They are accustomed to real-time engagement from their own experiences online and when they get to work, they expect the same.

It is only by understanding these traits that we can take the first step towards bridging gaps and building a positive work culture.

10 things you need to know and do to manage Gen Z at work

1. Embrace flexibility

Gen Z flourishes in hybrid or remote arrangements; they believe output matters more than time logged.

Provide flexible hours where you can and emphasise on results rather than face time.

2. Provide clarity

Enable them to see the 'why' in their work.

They tend to be more engaged when they feel their contributions matter.

Try to help them make connections with the larger mission of the company or the social impact of their work whenever you can.

3. Communicate authentically

This is a generation that values authenticity over facades.

So ditch the corporate jargon. Be authentic, direct, human.

Also, transparency creates trust.

4. Create a feedback culture

Forget about the annual review.

Gen Z craves regular, constructive guidance that will help them develop.

Micro-feedback sessions, coaching conversations and recognition can make a big difference.

5. Focus on mental health and wellness

Like it or not, Gen Z are speaking more openly about mental health than any generation.

Instead of ignoring the conversation, destigmatise it.

Talk about overall well-being and offer resources to help improve mental health.

6. Create an environment of inclusion and belonging

Gen Z is incredibly inclusive and will not tolerate anything less from the modern workplace.

Encourage diverse voices, equal opportunities and psychological safety.

7. Provide growth opportunities

Gen Z is eager to learn.

Instead of waiting for them to ask, build learning tracks and offer mentorships and upskilling opportunities.

Give them ownership of projects in order to build their confidence and leadership skills.

8. Empower with responsibility

Micromanaging kills GenZ.

Allow them to own work, involve them in decision-making and give them room to think and to solve problems.

9. Use technology in a thoughtful manner

They are native digital, not screen-dependent, per se.

Use technology that enhances collaboration, not gets in the way of it. Embrace technology with intention.

10. Celebrate individuality

Unlike previous their generation, Gen Z loves self-expression.

From workplace behaviour to dress codes to communication style, let them bring their whole selves to work.

If you look at it with the right mindset, Gen Z is not a problem to solve; they are talent waiting to be unleashed.

Through open-minded, adaptable and compassionate leadership, organisations have the ability to tap into this generation that is fearless, innovative and socially aware.

They are not afraid to break the mould, fight for more mental health resources, stand up against injustice and make sense rather than money.

Far from being a fool's errand, such characteristics can make organisations more human, forward-thinking and future-capable.

Instead of trying to shape Gen Z into traditional corporate culture, we need to adapt and change along with them. They bring new energy, new perspectives and a sense of mission to create a more purposeful, inclusive and relevant organisation.

Don't ask, 'Why are they so different?'; ask, 'What can we learn from them?'. When we understand them, we do not just manage better, we also lead better.