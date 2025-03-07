Microaggression: Does Your Boss Do This?

Microaggressions are subtle actions, words or behaviour -- intentional or unintentional -- that can make people feel unseen, unappreciated or unwelcome, explains Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and author of Microaggressions At Workplace.

Imagine this: You are in a meeting, presenting an idea that you have spent weeks developing.

Just as you start, someone interrupts, restating your point and gets appreciated for the same.

Or when you return from maternity leave, someone greets you, 'Oh, you're back already? It must be tough leaving the baby at home.'

These interactions are exemplary cases of microaggressions.

They are small, generally unconscious manifestations of prejudice that leave deep emotional and professional wounds.

As someone who has explored this subject deeply in my book Microaggressions At Workplace, I've come to realise that while microaggressions are often dismissed as harmless jokes or fleeting remarks, their cumulative impact is huge.

Recognising, addressing and preventing them is not just an individual responsibility, it's an organisational imperative.

What are microaggressions?

Microaggressions are subtle actions, words or behaviour -- intentional or unintentional -- that can make people feel unseen, unappreciated or unwelcome because of their gender, race, identity or any other factor.

They may seem minor in the moment but these repeated experiences can add up, making it harder for people to feel truly included and valued.

Types of microaggressions

Verbal microaggressions are hurtful words, even if they are offered in humour or as an exhibition of concern.

'You are too emotional for this job.'

What it means: Your emotions are a possible disqualification.

'You don't look like an engineer!'

What it implies: Women have no place near technical work.

'Your speech was great today' (for a woman).

What it implies: Women don't typically give good presentations.

'You're so lucky your husband allows you to work late.'

It suggests a woman's career is contingent on her husband's approval.

Non-verbal microaggressions

Body language can speak volumes. A few examples would be:

Excessive interruptions in meetings, suppressing women's contributions.

Colleagues not making eye contact or rejecting ideas until repeated by male colleagues.

Condescending pats or dismissive smiles can make one feel undervalued.

Male-dominated leadership groups subtly send the message about who is leadership material.

Office excursions always include masculine activities, making women feel excluded.

Policies that overlook maternity requirements or flexible work choices.

The need for awareness

While a single comment might seem insignificant, imagine the effect of hearing such comments on a daily or weekly basis.

Microaggressions wear down self-confidence, hinder professional development and create poisoned work environments over time.

According to research, repeated exposure to these biases has been shown to lead to increased stress levels, disengagement and increased turnover among women employees.

I recall having a high-potential female executive client who always heard the comment, 'You're too ambitious. Can you handle that promotion with your family commitment?'

Despite doing an outstanding job, she started wondering if she could actually do it.

That shows the covert nature of microaggressions; they will make even the most successful people doubt themselves.

How to identify microaggressions

You need to be aware to spot microaggressions. These red flags include:

Intermittent interruptions: Women's voices are constantly suppressed during meetings.

Double standards: Assertiveness is admired in men but condemned in women.

Backhanded compliments: Compliments such as 'You're impressive for a woman' or 'You don't act like other girls' aren't compliments; these are backhanded comments that undermine your talent and abilities.

Informal network exclusion: Off-work hour activities and significant conversations are taking place in exclusive male spaces.

Tokenism: You are only being invited to meetings to 'check the diversity box' and not expected to make any actual contribution.

Now imagine these real-life scenarios:

Scenario 1: A female junior colleague speaks up during a team meeting. Halfway through, a male colleague interrupts her, restates her point and the manager says, 'Exactly! Great insight, Raj!'

The solution: Interrupt with, 'Thanks for summarising my point, Raj. To build on further...'

Taking credit back is important.

Scenario 2: A woman is asked in a client meeting, "Can we talk to someone more senior?" when she is the lead.

The solution: State firmly, 'I'm the project leader and I am happy to discuss any issues.'

Confidence overcomes doubt.

Scenario 3: A co-worker jokingly says, 'Women drivers, am I right?'

The solution: Say, 'That makes me uncomfortable; let's be professional.'

Sexism is not defused by humour.

How to deal with microaggressions

For individuals

1. Stop and assess

Not all statements need to be answered. Decide if answering it will be beneficial.

When you choose to answer, use 'I' statements. Express comments in terms of your feelings. 'I felt disrespected when my opinion was not considered.'

2. Reclaim the space

If interrupted, for example, say, 'I wasn't finished. Let me finish my thoughts.'

3. Find allies

Create supportive colleagues who will help you magnify your voice. Your allies could interrupt interruptions and say, 'Let's hear her out first.'

4. Document repeated incidents

If patterns develop, having a record can be useful when bringing issues to light.

For organisations

1. Promote psychological safety

Create a psychologically safe environment where workers can express their grievances and concerns without the fear of backlash.

2. Equip leaders

Help managers recognise how microaggressions affect the confidence and self-worth of any individual; guide them to address and prevent such behaviours.

3. Establish clear reporting procedures

There should be clarity in the reporting process. Everyone should know how and whom to reach out to report any issue.

4. Encourage allyship

Encourage the team members to intervene professionally against inappropriate behaviour, taking the burden off the targeted individual.

5. Regularly review policies

Ensure recruitment, promotion and retention practices are fair and bias-free.

Permanent solution: Build a healthy culture of inclusion

Stopping microaggressions is not about censoring or limiting speech; it's about being empathetic and compassionate.

Small actions like praising someone's effort, being conscious about what you say or challenging ingrained stereotypes have the potential to create waves of change.

Microaggressions may be subtle but their impact is deep. If ignored, they can lower morale, stifle diversity and hold people back.

But with awareness, empathy and concerted action, we can transform workplaces into environments where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued and heard.

Awareness is where change begins. And change flourishes through action.