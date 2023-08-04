10 Signs You've Been Friendzoned

Avoiding love subjects in discussion is one of the first indications that you are being friendzoned, warns Sybil Shidddell, country manager India, Gleeden, a discreet extra marital dating Web site.

Relationship navigating can be a challenging and delicate dance.

Feelings aren't always returned, and we occasionally find ourselves in the dreaded 'friendzone'.

When a person's romantic sentiments aren't reciprocated, they are said to be in the 'friendzone' and continue to be platonic friends with the other person.

To avoid misunderstandings and grief, it's critical to recognise the warning signs of being friendzoned.

Let's examine the warning indications that you may be unknowingly in the friendzone.

1. Avoiding Love Topics in Conversations

It's a sign that your friend only views you as a platonic companion if your conversations are limited to mundane topics, common hobbies, and lighthearted banter without ever getting into deeper emotional ties or romantic desires.

2. Lack Of Flirting

Expressing romantic interest through flirting is natural.

It may be a sign that your love sentiments are not being reciprocated if you find that your attempts at fun banter or compliments are regarded with disinterest or treated as friendly gestures.

3. Intimate Chats Are Rare

Intimate chats about one's hopes, dreams, and vulnerabilities are frequent among close friends.

However, your friend might be reluctant to develop a deeper degree of connection with you if they avoid talking about personal challenges or emotions.

4. The Standard Is Casual Group Hangouts

If you engage with people primarily in groups and only occasionally one-on-one, it may be an indication that your friend wishes to keep things informal and non-romantic between the two of you.

5. Lack Of Physical Affection

Romantic partnerships frequently involve large amounts of physical contact.

Your acquaintance might not think of you as a suitable romantic partner if you exhibit little to no desire for physical closeness, such as embracing or holding hands.

6. You Are Limitedly Involved In My Future Plans

When someone is interested in a love relationship, they usually consider the other person in their future plans.

Being friendzoned could be obvious if your friend doesn't see you as a love partner in the future.

7. They Discuss Other Romantic Interests

If your friend freely shares their romantic preferences or dating experiences with you, it may be because they view you more as a confidant than as a potential mate.

8. Absence Of Jealousy

Jealousy can indicate emotional investment in romantic relationships.

If your friend doesn't express any jealousy or worry when you bring up other potential romantic interests, they could not be interested in you romantically.

9. They Try to Set You Up with Others

If your buddy actively makes attempts to set you up with others or encourages you to date outside of your friendship group, it may be a sign that they don't view you as a possible spouse.

10. The 'Brother/Sister' Label

The use of the terms 'brother' or 'sister' by your buddy in a loving manner may be the most telling evidence that you have been friend-zoned.

This designation makes it apparent that the relationship is platonic and indicates that romantic feelings are not imminent.

It might be difficult to spot the indicators of friendzoning, particularly if you have strong affections for your friend.

Keep in mind that your mental health depends on your ability to recognise these signs.

If you want to get out of the friendzone, you must be open with your friend about how you feel.

If, however, your friend's feelings don't alter, value your friendship and keep an eye out for future romantic opportunities.

The proper individual can occasionally enter our lives unexpectedly.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com