10 Ways Millennials Cheat In Relationships

Relationships can be difficult, let's face it. Particularly if you are an Indian millennial living in today's world.

The emergence of social media and cell phones has made it simpler to cheat on partners and tell lies, which has complicated love relationships in the current period.

The millennial generation in India is not exempt from this trend, and many of them use sneaky and dishonest methods to pursue their relationships.

There are many ways that Indian millennials frequently cheat on their partners and tell lies in their relationships, ranging from utilising dating apps behind their partner's back to hiding romances from family members.

1. Ghosting

'Ghosting' is the act of abruptly cutting off all contact with a partner without giving any justification.

This is a typical approach for millennials to end their relationships without getting into a fight

2. Benching

Benching refers to the practice of keeping a possible partner at arm's length and giving them just enough attention to keep them interested, but not enough to compel them to get into a committed relationship.

3. Breadcrumbing

'Breadcrumbing' is the act of flirtatiously flirting with or complimenting a potential partner in an effort to keep them interested, but never committing to a long-term relationship or commitment.

4. Fake Emergencies

In order to avoid spending time with their partner or having meaningful conversations, some people invent phony emergencies.

5. Relationship Limbo

In order to keep their choices open and avoid committing to anything, people who are in relationships tend to avoid defining them or talking about their future.

6. Hiding Their Social Media

To avoid disclosing any potential red flags, some people choose to keep their social media profiles off the radar of their partners or only offer a highly edited version of their lives.

7. Lying About Where They Are

Lying about where you are or who you are with keeps your spouse guessing and keeps you away from unwanted attention.

8. Sudden Personality Change

When a person abruptly alters their hobbies or personality to appeal to their spouse, they are actually not being genuine to themselves.

9. Lying About Previous Relationships

Indian millennials have been observed to conceal from their partners crucial facts that would have affected their decision to enter a relationship by lying about previous relationships.

10. Cheating Financially

When someone lies to their partner about their financial condition or spends money that belongs to both of them without permission, it is considered financial infidelity.

Indian millennials who are still financially reliant on their partners are particularly prone to this.

For relationships to succeed, trust and honesty are essential.

The relationship and the people involved are ultimately harmed by lying and cheating, which only provide short-term relief.

Therefore, as a millennial, be upfront and honest with your spouse.

Being alone is preferable to being in a terrible relationship.

