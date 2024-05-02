News
Heatwave: EC extends poll timings in Telangana

Heatwave: EC extends poll timings in Telangana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2024 11:05 IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heatwave conditions prevailing in the state.

IMAGE: Women voters are on their way to a polling booth to cast their vote for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Barmer on April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

 

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.

The hours of polling will be 7 am to 6 pm in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, it said.

The new timing will also be applicable in five assembly segments of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three of Peddapalle seat, six of Warangal (SC) seat, three of Mahabubabad (ST) seat and five of the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said in its notification.

The decision -- to change the timing -- was taken following a request from the Telangana chief electoral officer in view of representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates on the prevailing situation of heat wave in the state and its effect on voter turnout, according to the notification.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
