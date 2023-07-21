10 Monsoon Healthcare Tips

Including foods rich in Vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, and leafy greens, can help meet the recommended daily intake, suggests Dr Prasad Kuvalekar.

The onset of the monsoon brings all cheers to many across all age groups. However, the flip side of this is that it also has a negative impact on the health and overall well-being of many.

The rainy season is infamous for the widespread of various lethal infections including cholera, malaria, dengue, typhoid and hepatitis, to name a few.

Although, there is not just one reason for one to get infected, compromised immunity is the common denominator.

Below are some of the key factors to consider to keep health in check.

1. Increase Vitamin C Intake

Increasing Vitamin C intake is beneficial for overall health and immune system function.

Vitamin C is known to boost immune response and provide antioxidant protection against free radicals.

Including foods rich in Vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, and leafy greens, can help meet the recommended daily intake.

2. Don't Eat Junk

Avoiding junk food is important as it tends to be high in unhealthy fats, and added sugars, and low in essential nutrients.

Consuming a balanced diet with whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, provides the necessary nutrients for a strong immune system.

3. Avoid Accumulation of Water

Clearing stagnant water is crucial to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, so eliminating it from your surroundings reduces the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

4. Disinfect Yourself

Bathing in disinfectant is not a necessary practice for maintaining good health.

Regular bathing with soap and water is sufficient for personal hygiene.

Disinfectants are typically reserved for specific situations, such as during outbreaks or when advised by healthcare professionals.

5. Wash Fruits And Vegetables

Cleaning fruits and vegetables before consuming them is essential to remove dirt, pesticides, and potential pathogens.

Washing them under running water and gently scrubbing them with a brush can help reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

6. Get Adequate Sleep

Getting enough sleep is crucial for overall well-being and a healthy immune system.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support optimal immune function.

7. Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise has numerous health benefits, including boosting the immune system.

Engaging in moderate-intensity exercises like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming can enhance immune response and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

8. Follow Hand Hygiene

Following hand hygiene practices, such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitiser, helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases by eliminating germs from the hands.

9. Use Mosquito Repellent

Taking precautions against mosquitoes is important in areas where mosquito-borne diseases are prevalent.

This includes using mosquito repellent, wearing protective clothing, and using mosquito nets to reduce the risk of bites.

10. Keep Surroundings Clean

Keep the surroundings clean as your overall health and wellness majorly depend on the environment you're living in.

Dr Prasad Kuvalekar is a consultant physician in internal medicine at the DPU private super speciality hospital, Pune.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

