Monsoon: What To Eat. What To Avoid

First showers bring joy, joy, the start of new life, a reprieve from the scorching sun, and so much more.

It is not only enjoyed by humans, but also by animals, birds, plants, bacteria, and viruses.

While we may enjoy walking in the rain, playing in the puddles, or eating roadside food, it is also important to stay safe.

As we mask up and battle COVID-19, we also need to deal with monsoon ailments like catching a cold, infections, viral fever, allergies, and more.

The onset of monsoon can cause a variety of illnesses, ranging from food poisoning to mosquito-borne diseases.

So, to stay healthy and keep your immune system strong during this season, you must eat a well-balanced diet.

A nutritious and healthy diet can keep you disease-free and even help you recover quickly.

A few healthy eating habits you can follow during the monsoon:

1. Drink clean water

People in some homes drink water directly from the kitchen tap and borewell.

What they don't realise is that it can easily become contaminated with germs during the rainy season.

Consuming this water may result in stomach infections, diarrhoea, or typhoid.

2. Avoid leafy greens

Leafy greens are a nutritional powerhouse that should be consumed all year. However, it is best to avoid them during the rainy season.

Because of the moisture on the leaves, they can go bad quickly during this season.

Furthermore, the humidity in the air makes the cruciferous plants an ideal breeding ground for germs.

It is best to avoid foods like cabbage, spinach, and cauliflower.

3. Have masala chai and lots of fluids

Due to humidity, our bodies lose a lot of fluid during the monsoon.

To meet the body's fluid requirements, drink plenty of water, fluids, and masala chai.

Herbal concoctions or masala chai made with spices such as tulsi, ginger, and cardamom can boost your immunity and help you avoid infection.

4. Increase intake of spices

Spices have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Including more spices in your diet, such as turmeric, black pepper, and clove, may help protect against infection and alleviate symptoms such as the common cold and flu.

They may also help with immunity.

5. Have a balanced, nutritious diet

To stay healthy and follow a proper monsoon diet, it is critical to take care of proper nutrition during the monsoon.

It is not recommended to consume raw food because it may contain viruses and bacteria that can cause severe illnesses such as loose motions, food poisoning, and other stomach infections.

A balanced diet should include steamed and boiled vegetables, milk products such as buttermilk and yoghurt, fresh fruits, herbal teas and bitter vegetables.

These foods are nutritious and high in fibre, protein, and other nutrients.

It will also help you stay fit and reduce monsoon related skin problems.

6. Eat only freshly cooked foods

Salads are unquestionably healthy and nutritious. However, adding raw vegetables to your diet during the monsoon season may invite health problems.

Some vegetables have a high concentration of microbes due to dirt, which can also cause gastrointestinal problems.

Instead of raw salads, try boiled, blanched, or sautéed vegetables.

Seafood should also be avoided during this time of year.

7. Avoid spicy and oily foods

In the rain, we all enjoy mouthwatering pakoras and samosas.

However, eating too many of these oily and spicy treats may cause bloating.

Remember, humidity slows our metabolism. Hence, stomach ailments are common during the rainy season.

This makes it difficult for our stomachs to absorb nutrients from food.

No matter how tempting they are, stay away from spicy, greasy street food.

8. Increase your vitamin C intake

Enjoying the rains may also expose you to harmful bacteria and viruses.

During monsoon, the air contains more viruses and bacteria, leading to skin allergies, viral fever, and common cold.

It is critical to maintain your fitness and boost your immunity.

One of the simplest ways to stay healthy is to include vitamin C in your meals.

Consume citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, along with fresh green vegetables, sprouts, and other vitamin C-rich foods.

Healthy foods to include in your diet

1. Soup

If you are hungry, instead of eating unhealthy chaats, try a bowl of steaming hot soup.

Soups are filling and nutritious. They are easy to digest and will keep your stomach happy.

Keep hydrated throughout the day with a bowl of chicken soup or vegetable corn soup garnished with black pepper, garlic, and ginger.

2. Jamuns and plum

Fruits such as jamun and plum should be included in your daily diet.

Jamun has a sweet but slightly acidic flavour.

Jamun juice contains bioactive phytochemicals that lowers the risk of liver diseases.

Tangy and sweet plums, on the other hand, are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

3. Sprouts

Sprouts are beneficial to your health in all seasons, especially during the monsoon.

Protein-rich sprouts not only make a healthy breakfast or snack, they also boost your immune system, assisting your body in fighting germs.

4. Herbal tea with honey

During the monsoon season, herbal teas like tulsi tea and ginger tea are your best friends.

Herbal tea will keep you warm and safe from colds and flu while also increasing your immunity. Instead of sugar, add a few drops of honey, which has antibacterial properties.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric, a common kitchen ingredient, is a miracle herb that should be consumed in any form throughout the year.

Turmeric, which is high in anti-inflammatory properties, boosts your immune system and keeps infections at bay.

To stay fit during the monsoon, drink a glass of warm turmeric milk before going to bed every night.

6. Probiotics

You must consume more probiotics and fermented foods.

Yogurt, buttermilk, and pickled vegetables can help keep your gut healthy and happy.

Probiotics are made of beneficial bacteria that live in our digestive tract. They aid in the prevention of disease-causing germs and bad bacteria from flourishing in our bodies.

7. Lemon

Lemon is high in vitamin C and helps to boost our immunity.

We are more susceptible to disease during the monsoon season.

Vitamin C aids in the fight against infections, aids digestion, and promotes bone health.

Lemon pulp or zest, which is high in bioactive compounds and flavonoids, is an excellent addition to your monsoon diet.

Adding lemon juice to your food or salads is an excellent way to boost your nutrition and immunity.

8. Dry fruits and nuts

In any season, eating dates, almonds, walnuts, and cashews is a good idea.

Nuts are high in vitamins and minerals, making them ideal for your monsoon diet.

These foods, high in riboflavin and niacin, help to boost your immunity.

They are potent antioxidants that help keep your cells healthy.

Switch junk food in favour of nutritious nuts, dry fruits, and seeds.

Healthy lifestyle tips

Aside from healthy eating, these tips can help you avoid a variety of illnesses:

Maintain the cleanliness of your home and surroundings.

Before and after eating, wash your hands thoroughly with soap.

Whenever you step out, always remember to carry a hand sanitiser with you.

Before cooking or eating raw vegetables and fruits, always wash them more than once in clean, purified water.

Following these healthy lifestyle tips will help you stay healthy and safe during the monsoon season.

Make these nutritional, energy-giving foods a part of your lifestyle instead of bingeing on fast food and oily, greasy foods.

Pay attention to good hygiene as well by taking preventive measures. Have a safe and healthy monsoon!

