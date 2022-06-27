11 Tips To PROTECT SKIN In The Monsoon

If you're wondering why your skin suddenly has rough patches, looks dull, is part dry and part oily, remember it's seasonal.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

During monsoon, the dry weather knocks in the winds and rains and increases the humidity in the air.

Humidity hydrates your skin, but comes with its own nightmares.

So, you thought your skin will feel better once the scorching summer heat has passed?

But here we are yet again!

While the monsoon makes everything feel magical, it wreaks havoc on the skin.

Let's stop making the same mistakes we tend to make every monsoon and see what we should do instead!

Monsoons are known for their high level of humidity which in turn has the skin going between oily and dry spells.

If you're wondering why your skin suddenly has rough patches, looks dull, is part dry and part oily, remember it's seasonal.

Humidity attracts pimples and other skin infections. Your oily skin will feel dry.

As the weather gets unpredictable and humidity levels rise, your skin finds it difficult to adjust to the changes and maintain its glow.

Those with oily and acne-prone skin may also face a hard time during this season trying to keep all the excess oil on their face under control.

A good monsoon skin care routine should be followed to combat this.

Let's try to understand some of the major skincare problems you may face during the monsoon:

1. Dull and dehydrated skin

If you do not use a face wash and a sunscreen even during the monsoon, then you will end up with this type of skin due to the acidic rainwater.

2. Oily skin

This kind of weather affects the moisture balance of your skin making it dull and oily.

It especially impacts the oily and combination skin type leading to repeated acne breakouts.

Use regular cleansing masks and tea tree-based moisturisers and products.

3. Skin diseases

There is often a downward change for people who are already prone to skin problems since pollutants are caught by the sweat on your skin.

Use bacterial fighting cleansers and if necessary, ointments that fight blackheads or infections.

4. Acne

One of the other major problems during the monsoon is that there is different skincare routine one needs to follow depending on the skin type.

The cause of pimples is due to the extreme secretion of oil from the skin.

Your skin becomes sticky and oily during the monsoon season, leading to clogged pores and eventually, acne and breakouts.

Pump up on the vitamins that fight infections and maintain skin like zinc.

5. Dry lips and eyes

A common concern some of us overlook is that the sensitive areas of your skin, like lips and eyes, where the skin is thinner and more sensitive than the rest of your face.

This means it requires extra attention, but doesn't get any. Eyes are left unattended during this season and they need special care.

6. Not enough Vitamin C

Not having enough vitamin C is a common problem.

Boosting your immunity will help you fight many skin issues.

With weather changes, it is also important to change your skin care routine.

Using lightweight products and following a monsoon-friendly skin care routine can keep problems at bay.

Apart from the basics of cleansing, toning and moisturising, you also need to follow a few tips that will keep your skin in optimal health throughout the season as monsoon season calls for extra care and attention to your skin.

The right things to do

1. Know your skin type

Knowing your skin type will help you find the right skincare products that will cater to your specific needs.

For instance, if you have an oily skin type, your skin care products need to be oil-free.

If the product isn't suitable for your skin, it won't be effective; rather it may aggravate your skin concerns or even create new problems.

2. Wear a lightweight moisturiser

A moisturiser is a must for every skin type and every season of the year.

It is recommended to use a gel or water based moisturiser during the rainy season.

However, if you are suffering from very dry skin you can opt for a cream-based moisturiser to keep it nourished and oil-free.

3. Cleanse your skin

Oily skin during the monsoon is a common problem and can be dealt with.

Washing your face frequently and cleaning it with a cleanser from time to time will ensure your skin stays healthy.

4. Hydrate your skin

Detoxifying the skin with a hydrating moisturiser is one of the easiest ways to take care of the closed pores and keeps your skin naturally healthy.

5. Exfoliate

As your skin loses moisture and its natural glow, finding ways to remove the dead skin is a must during this season.

Exfoliating regularly with a face scrub helps in removing the dead skin, dirt and other unwanted particles of your skin, allowing it to have that natural glow.

Scrubbing your skin 2-3 times a week will also help increase your blood circulation which will in turn flush toxins out.

6. Use a skin toner

This will help you understand how your skin will fare during this season.

Adding an alcohol-free toner in your monsoon routine will keep your skin healthy and non-greasy which is good for your skin.

Using a toner after cleansing your skin helps get rid of the dirt and also help shrink pores.

7. Use a sunscreen

Sunscreen should always be your close friend no matter the season.

While experiencing unpredictable weather changes around us, certain aspects affect your skin in a bad way.

Adding a non-oily sunscreen to your monsoon routine is the only thing you need to change.

Also, if your skin is very sensitive, then using a minimum of 30 SPF should do but do not forget to reapply every couple of hours.

8. Take cool showers

A lukewarm or cool shower is the way to go!

If you take a hot shower, it will open up your pores and you will be more vulnerable to acne formation.

If you are someone who cannot do without hot showers, make sure you end your shower with a splash of cold water to shrink your pores.

10. Drink water

While you sweat a lot, your skin tends to get dull and pale.

This will also help in keeping the toxins away that cause acne and pimples.

11. Antifungal for the win

Using an antifungal powder on your body is very essential as your body and skin is prone to skin infections.

The humidity in the air makes skin moist and causes dampness.

It is necessary to dust some antifungal powder after taking a shower preferably during the monsoons to avoid these skin infections.

What to avoid

1. Don't over exfoliate

Exfoliating over 3 time a week will cause breakouts on your face.

It will also create tiny cracks within your skin, which will lead to dryness and inflammation.

2. Don't consume too much of coffee and alcohol

Consuming excessive amounts of coffee or alcohol during the monsoon removes moisture from your skin and causes wrinkling.

Smoking causes further dehydration during monsoons and should be avoided.

3. Don't forget your neck

This is a common mistake.

The products you use to protect your face can be used for your neck as well and it should be implemented for every skincare routine.

We need to change this and educate everyone to moisturise and nourish the neck and its surrounding areas as well.

4. Don’t avoid your lips

Your lips are a part of your face.

It is important to never forget to scrub your lips, moisturise and apply SPF (sun protection) on them.

This will help retain the moisture and peel off dry flakes.

Following these simple monsoon skin care routine will help you get soft, clear and younger skin all through this season.

However, it is also recommended to check with a dermatologist or skincare expert and make sure you are using the right and personalised skincare regime for your unique and youthful skin.

Enjoy this beautiful monsoon and showcase your inner beauty to the world!