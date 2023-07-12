5 Tips To Stay Well In The Monsoon

Drink plenty of water or fluids to keep your electrolytes and toxins in check, suggests Dr Vidhe Sharma.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy shraddhakapoor/Instagram.com

The sweltering heat of the summers has finally subsided with the arrival of the monsoon. Everyone is delighted that the temperature has finally dropped.

However, as the weather changes, we must make sure that our bodies are prepared because any change in the weather always tends to bring on viral infections, and our bodies require a strong immune system can provide defence.

The high humidity during the monsoon season results in fluid loss and weariness, even though you may not feel particularly thirsty. The best way to avoid weariness and dehydration during the monsoon is to drink plenty of water.

Let's examine the dietary modifications and the items that must be consumed to enjoy the season without compromising our hydration and immunity.

1. Herbal tea

Replace your regular tea with a cup of herbal tea.

A good mixture of spices like cinnamon cloves and honey, drink it regularly to keep yourself hydrated as well as improve immune system.

To combat tension and promote restful sleep during the monsoon, chamomile tea is the perfect companion. It helps you unwind and reduce tension because of its sedative and relaxing effects.

It also strengthens the digestive system and aids in the battle against the common cold.

Although drinking green tea is a commendable practise all year long, during the monsoon season it becomes essential.

Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, greatly aids the body in illness prevention.

2. Include foods to fight humidity

Your body will be better able to handle the increased humidity in this weather if you consume bitter vegetables like kale, lemon zest, orange zest, and karela.

Food items like cucumber, tomatoes, zucchini, apples, watermelon, spinach, melon, strawberries, carrots, and pineapples are high in water. Include these food items in your diet.

You can also have hot and fresh soups.

Amla and other astringent foods will assist you combat the humidity, and vitamin C will strengthen your immune system.

With a cup of chicken soup or vegetarian corn soup garnished with ginger, garlic and black pepper, you can keep hydrated all day long.

Fruits like jamun and plums should be consumed daily. Jamun juice has a sweet, slightly acidic flavour and includes bioactive phytochemicals that reduce the likelihood of liver problems.

The miracle plant turmeric, a common ingredient in kitchens everywhere, is one that should be consumed year-round in all forms.

Turmeric boosts your immune system and guards against infections in addition to having several anti-inflammatory benefits.

3. Hydrate your body well

With this weather change, the urge to drink water decreases due to increase in moisture and humidity in air.

But keep drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day to maintain good hydration.

Another excellent technique to remain hydrated and revived throughout the gloomy season is to drink watermelon juice. It includes vitamins A, B6, B1, and C, all of which have several benefits.

While water is a crucial source of hydration throughout the year, the monsoon is the time when the body needs more electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals.

4. Don't forget probiotics

The probiotics in buttermilk curd, rice kanji, and fermented vegetables will help the body produce more healthy bacteria, which will strengthen immunity, avoid bloating or acid reflux as well as maintain your hydration in this humid weather.

Instead of drinking milk during the monsoon, choose a bowl of curds or yoghurt to lower your chance of contracting harmful bacteria.

Essential fatty acids modulate the immune system, which strengthens defences against illness. Nuts, salmon, oysters, prawns, flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, pistachios, and other foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

5. Electrolytes-rich food items

Essential electrolytes like salt, potassium, and magnesium are lost as you perspire. Eat foods high in electrolytes, such as bananas, coconut water, and homemade lemonade with a dash of salt, to replenish them.

During the monsoon season, bananas offer the best protection against gastrointestinal infections. It contains several elements that aid in digestion, as well as vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and retinol, which support immunity.

A crucial thing you can do to keep healthy and prevent bacterial illnesses is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or fluids to keep your electrolytes and toxins in check.

Dr Vidhe Sharma, MBBS MD (Medicine) is a consultant medicine at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi, Pune.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com