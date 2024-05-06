Sensational Tejasswi, Elegant Dia

It was a double dhamaka on the Times Fashion Week ramp with the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash and the delightful Dia Mirza showing up in their traditional best.

While Tejasswi captivated the audience in a cropped jacket, Dia charmed them in a beautiful purple silhouette.

IMAGE: Tejasswi stuns in an embellished grey and midnight blue number.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Starry sky? Sparkly waves? Either, or both, could have been inspiration for this beautiful fusion lehenga.

IMAGE: Dia's butti work blouse and zari lehenga is perfect bridal wear.

IMAGE: If not the traditional outfit, the jewellery will definitely take your breath away.