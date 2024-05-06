News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sensational Tejasswi, Elegant Dia

Sensational Tejasswi, Elegant Dia

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 06, 2024 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a double dhamaka on the Times Fashion Week ramp with the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash and the delightful Dia Mirza showing up in their traditional best. 

While Tejasswi captivated the audience in a cropped jacket, Dia charmed them in a beautiful purple silhouette.   

IMAGE: Tejasswi stuns in an embellished grey and midnight blue number. 
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Starry sky? Sparkly waves? Either, or both, could have been inspiration for this beautiful fusion lehenga.

 

IMAGE: Dia's butti work blouse and zari lehenga is perfect bridal wear. 

 

IMAGE: If not the traditional outfit, the jewellery will definitely take your breath away. 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Prajakta Has A Secret To Share
Prajakta Has A Secret To Share
Why Aksha Is So Adorable
Why Aksha Is So Adorable
Isn't Anushka Just The Girl Who...
Isn't Anushka Just The Girl Who...
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday
Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday

More like this

Golden Beauty Shilpa Shetty

Golden Beauty Shilpa Shetty

Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances