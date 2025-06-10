Tell Us About Your Father, Your Hero

Share your father's story.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Father, My Hero). Don’t forget to include a picture and tell us where you come from.

We rarely see their struggles but we always know they are there for us.

For they are our dads. And dads are special.

A haven when you need one.

A reality check when you need one.

A bank when you need one.

A shoulder to cry on, a rock to rest against, a guru when you need advice.

This Father's Day, tell us why your dad is your hero.

What are the sacrifices he has made? How has he shaped you into who you are? What are the life lessons you have learnt from him?

Your words could inspire others, spark memories and remind us all of the power of a father's love.

Because every hero has a story.

Share your hero's story.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Father, My Hero). Don’t forget to include a picture and tell us where you come from.