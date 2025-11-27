HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhagyashri, Sai Pallavi Have A Style Cheat Sheet

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 27, 2025 08:40 IST

The wedding season has officially begun, which means it’s time for your hair to work as hard as your outfit. And nothing transforms a look faster than the right hair accessory.

From bows to maang tikkas to fresh gajras, celebs have been proving that this tiny detail can completely change the vibe of your ensemble. There’s a hair accessory for every bridesmaid, baraat dancer and guest who wants that extra oomph in their photos.

Let’s decode the prettiest celeb-approved picks for the season. 

IMAGE: Trends may come and go but a gajra always wins. Sai Pallavi secures her classic bun with fresh flowers and an ear chain, showing that even the simplest hair accessory can steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor goes full princess mode with gold flower clips that match her gold earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Those cute clips prove that even a tiny accessory can change simply-styled hair into a whole moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty turns a golden ribbon into peak wedding season chic by wrapping it around her high ponytail. A total win for lazy fashion girlies who want maximum cute with minimum effort. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur exudes peak wedding season drama by accessorising her braided sleek hairstyle with a side matha patti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She also adorned her long braid with an oxidised choti jadai billai, a traditional South Indian accessory worn during weddings and festive seasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Style a layered kanauti with open hair like Bhagyashri Borse and your look will suddenly feel impactful and wedding ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashri Borse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt doubles the sparkle with two stone-encrusted headbands, one even featuring a dainty maang tikka. It’s a hack for when you want your messy bun but you also want princess vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon shows how to rescue a bad hair day with a cute and super easy trick. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Clip a simple round hair pin right at the start of your braid like Kriti. One tiny accessory = an instant upgrade! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

