HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Is Butter Yellow The Colour Of The Season?

Is Butter Yellow The Colour Of The Season?

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 28, 2025 14:25 IST

x

Soft, sunny, and surprisingly versatile, butter yellow is taking over wardrobes this season.

It’s that perfect in-between shade: not too bright, not too pale... just the right amount of happy. Celebs are quickly embracing this mellow hue, proving that butter yellow works just as well for brunches as it does for big fat weddings.

Another reason why it is becoming a favourite in many wardrobes is because it is bright enough for daytime brunches yet gives off a subtle glow under evening lights. 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor keeps it flirty and fresh in a butter yellow mini dress with floral motifs and a plunging neckline. This look works just as effortlessly for a sunny brunch as it does for a fun night out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s ruffled butter yellow sari, cinched at the waist with a belt and styled with chandelier earrings, will take you from the shaadi to the reception without missing a beat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor wears a butter yellow gown with balloon sleeves and a high neck that subtly mimics a sari drape. The Indo-western look is paired with a choker and a statement ear cuff. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash’s butter yellow midi transitions seamlessly from a shopping spree with your girls to a romantic dinner date with bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari shines bright in a mirrored butter yellow lehenga that’s a sangeet look every bridesmaid should bookmark ASAP. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s delicate butter yellow drape with a corset blouse and a sheer sequinned pallu is a sari reimagined for the Gen Z era. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill’s silk salwar suit with is a comfy, fuss-free look for girls who want to glow without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment
Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Can't Afford Gold? Alia Bhatt's Glam Comes Cheaper
Can't Afford Gold? Alia Bhatt's Glam Comes Cheaper

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives President Droupadi Murmu at Lucknow airport1:19

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives President Droupadi Murmu...

PM Modi shares sweets with World Champions as he meets Indian Women s Blind Cricket Team5:30

PM Modi shares sweets with World Champions as he meets...

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO