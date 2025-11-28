Is Butter Yellow The Colour Of The Season?

Soft, sunny, and surprisingly versatile, butter yellow is taking over wardrobes this season.

It’s that perfect in-between shade: not too bright, not too pale... just the right amount of happy. Celebs are quickly embracing this mellow hue, proving that butter yellow works just as well for brunches as it does for big fat weddings.

Another reason why it is becoming a favourite in many wardrobes is because it is bright enough for daytime brunches yet gives off a subtle glow under evening lights.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor keeps it flirty and fresh in a butter yellow mini dress with floral motifs and a plunging neckline. This look works just as effortlessly for a sunny brunch as it does for a fun night out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s ruffled butter yellow sari, cinched at the waist with a belt and styled with chandelier earrings, will take you from the shaadi to the reception without missing a beat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor wears a butter yellow gown with balloon sleeves and a high neck that subtly mimics a sari drape. The Indo-western look is paired with a choker and a statement ear cuff. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash’s butter yellow midi transitions seamlessly from a shopping spree with your girls to a romantic dinner date with bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari shines bright in a mirrored butter yellow lehenga that’s a sangeet look every bridesmaid should bookmark ASAP. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s delicate butter yellow drape with a corset blouse and a sheer sequinned pallu is a sari reimagined for the Gen Z era. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram