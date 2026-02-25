HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Radhika, Rashmika Love Their Footwear!

Radhika, Rashmika Love Their Footwear!

By RISHIKA SHAH
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 15:36 IST

x

A girl’s shoe closet says more about her than her entire wardrobe.

No matter what your personal aesthetic is, whether you’re a soft girl, boss babe, glam doll or comfy queen, there are a few footwear staples that every girl needs. And our favourite celebs are already giving us a masterclass in how to wear them IRL.

Here are eight pairs that deserve a permanent home in your shoe rack. 

White sneakers

IMAGE: White sneakers go with literally everything. Airport fits, maxi dresses, co-ords, brunch outfits, and more! They instantly make any outfit fun, easy-going and comfortable, making them a must-have pair for vacations. Rashmika styles hers for a cute winter look with a long skirt, jacket and a beanie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Tie-up heels

IMAGE: Tie-up heels turn even the simplest outfit into a showstopper. They elongate the legs, look ultra-feminine and add drama without trying too hard. Katrina upgrades her casual chic striped shirt dress with tie-up heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Ballet flats

IMAGE: Ballet flats are having a MAJOR comeback! They are comfy, pretty and perfect for days when heels aren’t your bestie. They instantly add Parisian-girl charm. Juhi goes for the ultimate soft-girl vibe with criss-cross ballet flats and a flowy corset midi dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

 

Ankle boots

IMAGE: A pair of ankle boots gives any outfit an edge, whether you’re going for a rocker, winter or streetwear look. They work with shorts, skirts, denims, literally everything! Tamannaah goes all out with ankle boots, an oversized jacket and a mini skirt with a train. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Block heel pumps

IMAGE: Comfortable enough for office, chic enough for events! Block heels are the modern girl’s true soulmate. They’re stable, stylish and elevate your whole vibe. Radhika exudes rich girl aura in off-white pumps with a white tweed skirt-blazer coord and an oversized jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Pointed-toe heels/Flats

IMAGE: If there’s one show that means business, it’s the pointed toe. They sharpen any outfit and make you look instantly polished. Sonam rocks hers with a sweatshirt and pencil skirt combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Metallic stilettos

IMAGE: Metallic stilettos are for nights when you want to shine brighter than the disco ball. These heels work with LBDs, minis, gowns, everything. They’re the shortcut to glam. Radhika makes her sequinned red strapless mini dress even more glam with shiny stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

 

Slingback heels

IMAGE: Slingbacks are the classy girl’s party shoe. They are elegant, versatile and super flattering. You can wear them for brunch, date night or a fancy event. Ananya styles hers with a vest and mini skirt combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kiara, Rukmini, Shreya Adore This Colour!
Why Kiara, Rukmini, Shreya Adore This Colour!
Janhvi, Samantha Get Racy With...
Janhvi, Samantha Get Racy With...
Bhumi, Manushi Love To Dress Like Mermaids
Bhumi, Manushi Love To Dress Like Mermaids
Ananya, Kriti, Raashii Have A Fun Favourite
Ananya, Kriti, Raashii Have A Fun Favourite
Alanna, Khushi Get Playful With...
Alanna, Khushi Get Playful With...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

When Disha Patani and Sonam reached the restaurant together0:19

When Disha Patani and Sonam reached the restaurant together

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look1:43

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look

'Pak PM would have died': Trump misspeaks in State of the address1:14

'Pak PM would have died': Trump misspeaks in State of the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO