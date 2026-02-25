Radhika, Rashmika Love Their Footwear!

A girl’s shoe closet says more about her than her entire wardrobe.

No matter what your personal aesthetic is, whether you’re a soft girl, boss babe, glam doll or comfy queen, there are a few footwear staples that every girl needs. And our favourite celebs are already giving us a masterclass in how to wear them IRL.

Here are eight pairs that deserve a permanent home in your shoe rack.

White sneakers

IMAGE: White sneakers go with literally everything. Airport fits, maxi dresses, co-ords, brunch outfits, and more! They instantly make any outfit fun, easy-going and comfortable, making them a must-have pair for vacations. Rashmika styles hers for a cute winter look with a long skirt, jacket and a beanie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Tie-up heels

IMAGE: Tie-up heels turn even the simplest outfit into a showstopper. They elongate the legs, look ultra-feminine and add drama without trying too hard. Katrina upgrades her casual chic striped shirt dress with tie-up heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Ballet flats

IMAGE: Ballet flats are having a MAJOR comeback! They are comfy, pretty and perfect for days when heels aren’t your bestie. They instantly add Parisian-girl charm. Juhi goes for the ultimate soft-girl vibe with criss-cross ballet flats and a flowy corset midi dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

Ankle boots

IMAGE: A pair of ankle boots gives any outfit an edge, whether you’re going for a rocker, winter or streetwear look. They work with shorts, skirts, denims, literally everything! Tamannaah goes all out with ankle boots, an oversized jacket and a mini skirt with a train. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Block heel pumps

IMAGE: Comfortable enough for office, chic enough for events! Block heels are the modern girl’s true soulmate. They’re stable, stylish and elevate your whole vibe. Radhika exudes rich girl aura in off-white pumps with a white tweed skirt-blazer coord and an oversized jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Pointed-toe heels/Flats

IMAGE: If there’s one show that means business, it’s the pointed toe. They sharpen any outfit and make you look instantly polished. Sonam rocks hers with a sweatshirt and pencil skirt combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Metallic stilettos

IMAGE: Metallic stilettos are for nights when you want to shine brighter than the disco ball. These heels work with LBDs, minis, gowns, everything. They’re the shortcut to glam. Radhika makes her sequinned red strapless mini dress even more glam with shiny stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Slingback heels