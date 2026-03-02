Holi 2026: Khushi, Masoom Tell You To Skip All-White!

It’s 2026 and your Holi look deserves more range than the predictable all-white uniform.

This year, skip the clichés and embrace outfits and accessories that are fun, functional and totally feed-worthy. Whether you’re a DIY diva, a glam queen or someone who just wants to keep their hair alive till the end of the party, here are the coolest celeb-inspired ways to glow (with gulaal on your face).

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Go full boho this Holi! Avneet styles her tube top with a long white ruffled skirt and tops it off with a cowgirl-style belt. It’s breezy, pretty and perfect for a dramatic twirl-in-slow-motion moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Vintage sunnies are a non-negotiable this Holi! It gives cute pics plus colour protection in one go. Take a cue from Sharvari and grab a cheap pair from the streets because your Ray-Bans aren’t surviving this war. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Holi is the best time for high-fashion DIY. Komal wears her lehenga blouse with denims and turns the lehenga’s latkan into a belt. Unexpected and so chic! Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Apoorva Mukhija

IMAGE: Metal jewellery is a Holi disaster -- enter plastic and resin kadas. Apoorva stacks her wrists with colourful pieces that will make you look like an IT girl without get ruined. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Masoom Minawala

IMAGE: For the loyal white-tee lover who refuse to let go, here’s a hack. Masoom pairs her tee with trousers and ties her mom’s old sari or dupatta around the waist like a belt. PSA: Do this only with explicit mom permission. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Bandanas are common, but Khushi switches it up with a thick printed cloth headband. It keeps the hair away, adds instant cuteness and saves you from the post-Holi frizz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra