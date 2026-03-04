Desi Girls, Global Stage: Sreeleela, Bhoomika...

Indian women aren’t just attending global fashion weeks; they’re owning them and representing our country on the biggest platforms.

Our homegrown stars have become front-row favourites, brand muses, campaign faces and runway showstoppers. And each one is carrying a slice of India with her, proving that desi glam now has a permanent seat at fashion’s biggest tables.

Here’s a look at the women making international style waves, one iconic outfit at a time.

Bhoomika Yadav

IMAGE: Model Bhoomika Yadav turns Milan Fashion Week into her playground as she strides down the Armani runway in an oversized textured jacket, a navy school-girl skirt, loafers and the cutest beret. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhoomika Yadav/Instagram

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Diana Penty shows Milan how to do quiet luxury the Indian way in a grey sweater with furry sleeves layered over a crisp shirt and high-waist Korean pants. The big black bag? Perfect for carrying a woman’s entire life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Manish Malhotra menswear blazer set paired with a pristine white shirt. Polished, poised and powerful, she has always been an international icon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram IMAGE: For L’Oreal’s Paris outing, Aish switches things up in a navymenswear blazer set paired with a pristine white shirt. Polished, poised and powerful, she has always been an international icon.

Alia Bhatt

Alia brings full baddie energy in a faux-leather trench and oversized biker sunglasses. Minimal accessories, maximum impact, a masterclass in high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: In the front row at Gucci in Milan,brings full baddie energy in a faux-leather trench and oversized biker sunglasses. Minimal accessories, maximum impact, a masterclass in high fashion.

Sreeleela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram IMAGE: Sreeleela takes over Milan’s street style scene in a black dress layered with an oversized orange jacket, chunky loafers and brown socks. Add a sling bag and her sharp gaze, she’s clearly the girl no one wants to mess with.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: At Paris Fashion Week, Janhvi Kapoor channels Old Hollywood drama in a vintage Ungaro Parallele floral dress, a fuzzy black stole and fishnet stockings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ananya Panday