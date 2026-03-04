HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Desi Girls, Global Stage: Sreeleela, Bhoomika...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 11:04 IST

Indian women aren’t just attending global fashion weeks; they’re owning them and representing our country on the biggest platforms.

Our homegrown stars have become front-row favourites, brand muses, campaign faces and runway showstoppers. And each one is carrying a slice of India with her, proving that desi glam now has a permanent seat at fashion’s biggest tables.

Here’s a look at the women making international style waves, one iconic outfit at a time. 

Bhoomika Yadav

Bhoomika Yadav Milan

IMAGE: Model Bhoomika Yadav turns Milan Fashion Week into her playground as she strides down the Armani runway in an oversized textured jacket, a navy school-girl skirt, loafers and the cutest beret. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhoomika Yadav/Instagram

 

Diana Penty

Diana Penty Milan

IMAGE: Diana Penty shows Milan how to do quiet luxury the Indian way in a grey sweater with furry sleeves layered over a crisp shirt and high-waist Korean pants. The big black bag? Perfect for carrying a woman’s entire life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Paris

IMAGE: For L’Oreal’s Paris outing, Aish switches things up in a navy Manish Malhotra menswear blazer set paired with a pristine white shirt. Polished, poised and powerful, she has always been an international icon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Milan

IMAGE: In the front row at Gucci in Milan, Alia brings full baddie energy in a faux-leather trench and oversized biker sunglasses. Minimal accessories, maximum impact, a masterclass in high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

IMAGE: Sreeleela takes over Milan’s street style scene in a black dress layered with an oversized orange jacket, chunky loafers and brown socks. Add a sling bag and her sharp gaze, she’s clearly the girl no one wants to mess with. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

IMAGE: At Paris Fashion Week, Janhvi Kapoor channels Old Hollywood drama in a vintage Ungaro Parallele floral dress, a fuzzy black stole and fishnet stockings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at Paris

IMAGE: Ananya brings French-girl chic with Chanel to Paris Fashion Week in a black crochet vest, matching mini skirt and a cute sling bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
