OnePlus 15R Launches In India With 7,400 mAh Battery

OnePlus has unveiled its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 15R, for the Indian market with a starting price of ₹47,999.

1. Display

The model sports a generous 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED screen with 1.5 K resolution, now upgraded to a super-smooth 165 Hz refresh rate, a noticeable step up from the 120 Hz display seen on the previous model.

2. Processor

At its core sits Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which OnePlus says brings a significant leap in power, offering up to 36 per cent faster processing speeds and an 11 per cent improvement in graphics performance over the earlier generation.

3. Battery

The handset is backed by a massive 7,400 mAh battery and supports 80 W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging, promising long-lasting usage with rapid top-ups when needed.

4. Software

The device operates on OxygenOS 16, built atop Android 16, and comes with OnePlus' commitment to four years of major software upgrades along with six years of security updates.

5. Camera

On the rear, the OnePlus 15R is equipped with a dual-camera system led by a 50 MP main sensor, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, while selfie duties are handled by a 32 MP camera.

6. IP Rating

The handset is built to withstand the elements, carrying IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications for dust and water protection.

7. Colour

The smartphone is offered in three colour options -- Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze and an India-only Electric Violet variant, the latter featuring a distinctive fibreglass finish.