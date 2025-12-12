HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read
December 12, 2025 10:09 IST

Samsung has put out its pioneering triple-fold handset, the Galaxy Z TriFold, which boasts a 10-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, promising a seamless and striking user experience.

Samsung

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Display

When fully opened, the Galaxy Z TriFold flaunts a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, running at a smooth 120Hz and hitting a dazzling 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

On the outside, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel shines even brighter at 2,600 nits, ensuring clarity in any light.

Samsung

2. Processor

The phone runs on the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16 GB of memory and offering a choice of 512 GB or 1 TB of storage, delivering top-tier speed and space for all your apps and files.

Samsung

3. Camera

It sports a 200 MP main camera, complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

For selfies and video chats, it offers a 10 MP cover camera and a 10 MP internal front shooter.

Samsung

4. Battery

The device is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging for flexible, rapid top-ups.

Samsung

5. OS Software

The Galaxy Z TriFold operates on One UI 8 atop Android 16, offering the reassurance of seven years’ worth of software updates and security patches.

Samsung

6. IP Rating

The phone is available in a sleek Crafted Black finish and carries IP48 certification, shielding it against water and dust.

Samsung

7. Price

The gadget is priced at 3,594,000 won (roughly ₹219,000) for the 512GB model.

REDIFF GADGETS
