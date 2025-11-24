Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At ₹22,999

Lava has rolled out a new handset for Indian buyers, bringing a fresh follow-up to its previous model. The Lava Agni 4 is priced at ₹22,999.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lava/Instagram

1. Display

The new cellphone features a screen spanning 6.67 in, across its diagonal, delivers 120 Hz refreshing rate and reaches up to 2,400 units of peak glow.

2. Design

The device comes with a metal-built border aluminium alloy frame, very thin edges measuring only 1.7 mm and a smooth, non-glossy frosted back plate.

3. Processor

The handset runs on Dimensity 8350 processor from MediaTek, working alongside fast LPDDR5X memory and speedy UFS 4.0 space for files and apps.

4. IP Rating

Sturdiness is via a reinforced Diamond-style frame, built to handle falls, toughened glass shielding on the front-Gorilla Glass protection, and an IP64 mark that helps guard against tiny particles and light water sprays.

5. Camera

At the back, the phone offers two shooters -- one with 50 MP for everyday shots and another 8 MP unit for wider scenes. On the front, there’s a 50 MP snapper for clear self-portraits.

6. Battery

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh power unit and supports 66W quick top-ups, with the company claiming it can reach the halfway mark in about 19 minutes.

7. Connectivity

Link-up features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, 4G LTE access and a built-in infrared emitter.

8. Security

The handset operates on Android 15, and the brand promises system upgrades for three years, lasting through 2028, along with safety fixes for a total of four years, stretching to 2029.