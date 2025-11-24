HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At ₹22,999

Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At ₹22,999

By Rediff Get Ahead
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 12:31 IST

x

Lava has rolled out a new handset for Indian buyers, bringing a fresh follow-up to its previous model. The Lava Agni 4 is priced at ₹22,999.

 Lava

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lava/Instagram

1. Display

The new cellphone features a screen spanning 6.67 in, across its diagonal, delivers 120 Hz refreshing rate and reaches up to 2,400 units of peak glow.

 lava

2. Design

The device comes with a metal-built border aluminium alloy frame, very thin edges measuring only 1.7 mm and a smooth, non-glossy frosted back plate.

 lava

3. Processor

The handset runs on Dimensity 8350 processor from MediaTek, working alongside fast LPDDR5X memory and speedy UFS 4.0 space for files and apps.

 lava

4. IP Rating

Sturdiness is via a reinforced Diamond-style frame, built to handle falls, toughened glass shielding on the front-Gorilla Glass protection, and an IP64 mark that helps guard against tiny particles and light water sprays.

 Lava

5. Camera

At the back, the phone offers two shooters -- one with 50 MP for everyday shots and another 8 MP unit for wider scenes. On the front, there’s a 50 MP snapper for clear self-portraits.

 lava

6. Battery

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh power unit and supports 66W quick top-ups, with the company claiming it can reach the halfway mark in about 19 minutes.

 lava

7. Connectivity

Link-up features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, 4G LTE access and a built-in infrared emitter.

 lava

8. Security

The handset operates on Android 15, and the brand promises system upgrades for three years, lasting through 2028, along with safety fixes for a total of four years, stretching to 2029.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff Tech

RELATED STORIES

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally
Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally
Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses
Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses
The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India
The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 3

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

VIDEOS

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Madni s remarks0:23

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Saint Giananand s GIEO Gita work on Geeta Prerana Utsav0:58

UP CM Yogi Adityanath applauds Saint Giananand s GIEO...

Wife Afshan s final salute to wing commander Nimansh Syal in Kangra Dubai Tejas Crash5:12

Wife Afshan s final salute to wing commander Nimansh Syal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO