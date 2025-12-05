Meet The Galaxy Tab A11+: Samsung's Latest Budget Tab For India

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A11+ arrives with clever on-device smarts, a large 11-inch screen and a polished aluminium finish -- all crafted to make everyday tasks feel lighter, quicker, and far more delightful.

1. Display

The tablet possesses an 11-inch WUXGA display (1920×1200) using a crisp TFT LCD screen and it offers a smooth 90 Hz motion for a noticeably fluid viewing experience.

2. Processor

Running on an advanced 4nm MediaTek MT8775 chipset, the Galaxy Tab A11+ offers snappy, reliable power that handles daily juggling of apps with ease.

3. Battery

Its 7,040 mAh power cell, supported by rapid 25W charging, keeps the tablet going comfortably from morning to night without fuss.

4. Design

The Galaxy Tab A11+ features a stylish aluminium body offered in elegant Grey and Silver shades. Its lightweight frame -- 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm and the Wi-Fi model weighs 480 gm and the 5G unit 491 gm -- makes it easy to carry through the day. Buyers can choose between versions with mobile connectivity or a Wi-Fi-only setup.

5. Camera

An 8 MP shooter at the back and a 5 MP lens on the front makes the device handy for clear video chats, clean document snaps, and everyday photos with better clarity.

6. Audio

It also comes with a slot for expandable memory, a pair of speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos for richer audio and a handy 3.5 mm port for wired headphones.

7. Price

Samsung’s latest Tab A11+ is offered in several variants. The 6 GB model with 128 GB space is priced at ₹22,999 for the Wi-Fi edition and ₹26,999 for the version with mobile connectivity. Those wanting more room can pick the 8 GB option with 256 GB storage, which costs ₹28,999 for the Wi-Fi unit and ₹32,999 for the 5G-ready model.