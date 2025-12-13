Vivo Rolls Out X300, X300 Pro Starting At ₹75,999

Prices for the regular Vivo X300 start at ₹75,999, while the X300 Pro is available for ₹109,999. Both handsets are up for advance booking now and just reached stores.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

Vivo's X300 Pro has 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, offering silky-smooth 120Hz motion and delivering a dazzling 4,500-nit peak glow.

2. Processor

Co-created by Vivo and MediaTek, the Dimensity 9500 brings a powerful all-big-core setup, a V3+ imaging chip, and an ultra-efficient camera-focused NPU crafted solely by Vivo.

3. IP Rating

Both handsets in the X300 line-up come crafted with premium toughness, pairing Armour Glass shielding with IP68 and IP69 certification, giving them solid defence against dust, splashes and even serious water exposure.

4. Camera

The back cameras are led by a 50 MP, joined by a 50 MP wide shots and a 200 MP telephoto. On the front, the Pro model houses a 50 MP Samsung JN1 selfie camera for crisp portraits and video calls.

5. OS Software

Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro operate on OriginOS 6, the brand's latest interface built over Android 16.

Vivo is also offering a long-term commitment to users, pledging five generations of major software updates and seven years of security protection, ensuring the phones stay current and secure well into the future.

6. Design

The softened, more rounded corners make the handset noticeably easier to hold, offering a smoother, more secure feel in the palm. A 1.1mm ultra-slim, perfectly even bezel frames the screen, adding to its clean, modern look.

7. Battery

The 6510mAh powerhouse inside keeps you going without fretting about the charge dipping mid-day. When it does need a top-up, 90W wired fast charging or 40W wireless quick charging gets it buzzing again in no time.