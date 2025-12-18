Moto G57 Power With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Launched In India

Motorola has added a fresh face to its G-series line-up with the arrival of the Moto G57 Power, a wallet-friendly handset, in a single variant with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of internal space, priced at ₹13,999.

The Moto G57 Power is one of the most intriguing under ₹15,000 launches this season.

All photographs: Kind courtesy motorola.in

1. Display

The Moto G57 arrives with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, offering 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen reaches up to 1,050 nits at peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even under harsh sunlight. For added durability, Motorola has fitted the front with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

2. Processor

This device runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, built to handle daily tasks with ease. It pairs this with 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 onboard space.

3. Camera

It sports a 50-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for broader frames. At the front, it includes an 8-megapixel selfie unit, ready for video calls and everyday snapshots.

4. IP Rating

The handset has IP64 certification, which helps guard the handset against light spills and stray splashes. Adding to its toughness, the device also meets MIL-STD-810H standards, giving it a layer of military-grade resilience for rougher use.

5. Software And Updates

On the software front, the Moto G57 ships with Motorola's Hello UI built on Android 16.

The brand has also committed to one major Android upgrade along with 3 years of security support, ensuring the device stays protected and up to date for a good stretch.

6. Battery

Powering the Moto G57 is a 7,000mAh battery, designed for long stretches away from the plug, along with 30W wired charging to top it up quickly when needed.

7. Audio

Moto G57 Power retains the 3.5 mm headphone port, features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, and includes dual microphones for clearer calls and recordings.

8. Availability

The handset is offered in three Pantone-inspired finishes -- Regatta, Corsair and Fluidity, giving buyers a choice of bold, stylish shades.