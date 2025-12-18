HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Moto G57 Power With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Launched In India

Moto G57 Power With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Launched In India

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 11:48 IST

x

Motorola has added a fresh face to its G-series line-up with the arrival of the Moto G57 Power, a wallet-friendly handset, in a single variant with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of internal space, priced at ₹13,999.

The Moto G57 Power is one of the most intriguing under ₹15,000 launches this season.

realme

All photographs: Kind courtesy motorola.in

1. Display

The Moto G57 arrives with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, offering 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen reaches up to 1,050 nits at peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even under harsh sunlight. For added durability, Motorola has fitted the front with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

realme

2. Processor

This device runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, built to handle daily tasks with ease. It pairs this with 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 onboard space.

moto

3. Camera

It sports a 50-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for broader frames. At the front, it includes an 8-megapixel selfie unit, ready for video calls and everyday snapshots.

moto

4. IP Rating

The handset has IP64 certification, which helps guard the handset against light spills and stray splashes. Adding to its toughness, the device also meets MIL-STD-810H standards, giving it a layer of military-grade resilience for rougher use.

moto

5. Software And Updates

On the software front, the Moto G57 ships with Motorola's Hello UI built on Android 16.

The brand has also committed to one major Android upgrade along with 3 years of security support, ensuring the device stays protected and up to date for a good stretch.

moto

6. Battery

Powering the Moto G57 is a 7,000mAh battery, designed for long stretches away from the plug, along with 30W wired charging to top it up quickly when needed.

moto

7. Audio

Moto G57 Power retains the 3.5 mm headphone port, features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, and includes dual microphones for clearer calls and recordings.

moto

8. Availability

The handset is offered in three Pantone-inspired finishes -- Regatta, Corsair and Fluidity, giving buyers a choice of bold, stylish shades.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechMotorola

RELATED STORIES

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses
Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At â'¹22,999
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At â'¹22,999
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Realme Unveils GT 8 Pro In India
Realme Unveils GT 8 Pro In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin Gadkari 1:02

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee shares a light moment with Nitin...

Messi Thanks India After Concluding GOAT Tour, Shares Heartwarming Video1:00

Messi Thanks India After Concluding GOAT Tour, Shares...

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara3:41

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO