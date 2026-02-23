Janhvi, Samantha Get Racy With...

Lace is no longer just the cute, dainty fabric your grandma loved. It has entered its racy era with sultry silhouettes, sheer panels, dreamy corsets and dramatic trains.

Whether you’re going for soft romance or bold seduction, lace is the quickest way to look effortlessly sexy without even trying.

These celebrities show us exactly how to rock it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha goes full glam in a black lace bralette paired with a high-waisted long skirt, stacking necklaces like she’s starring in her own fashion movie. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Mahieka Sharma

IMAGE: Mahieka keeps things cute in a white lace dress with sheer sleeves layered over a black halter bralette. Sweet with a little bit of spice!

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: In a sunshine-yellow lace dress with ruffled off-shoulder sleeves, Ananya’s outfit is so bright she barely needs any makeup.

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Jacqueline gives us the prettiest bridal shower outfit inspo in a white lace corset dress with drooping shoulders and a dreamy trailing hem.

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika raises the temperature in a black lace mini with a dramatic train that legit looks like a superhero cape.

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal looks like she is ready to attend a royal ball and make all the men drool in a black corset gown with a lace bodice and form-fitting skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi is love personified in a red lace corset dress with off-shoulder straps and matching lips.