Why Kiara, Rukmini, Shreya Adore This Colour!

If 2025 was all about vibrant reds and electric blues, and 2024 belonged to latte nudes, it seems like 2026 is crowning apple green as its reigning colour.

The shade is everywhere, from red carpets to film festivals, couture gowns to front-row street style and even in shaadi looks. It’s fresh, zesty, photogenic and has that instant dopamine energy that Gen Z loves.

Here’s how our favourite stars have been wearing the vibrant shade and why you should have it in your wardrobe too!

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: Shreya looks like a tall glass of lime soda in an apple green bodycon midi with a sweetheart halter neck and a sexy side slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara exudes romance in a sheer, embroidered apple green sari draped over a rose-printed blouse. The prettiest part? Pink chudis matching the roses! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya’s one-shoulder apple green mini comes with a dramatic shoulder train that looks like a modern pallu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Trust Aditi to give us a masterclass in colourblocking! She wore an apple green twirly kurta paired with a rani pink patiala and a purple chunni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti looks like couture candy in a strapless apple green gown featuring a peplum bodice and fishtail cut. Glamorous, sculpted and extremely red carpet friendly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini proves that apple green isn’t just for gowns and glam. Her bright apple green cotton sari, worn with a simple sleeveless blouse and roses in her hair, is effortless elegance at its best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier