Why Is Everyone Talking About Anushree?

Popular Kannada anchor Anushree recently tied the knot with Roshan in a traditional ceremony.

Pictures from the wedding have viral on social media and congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the new couple.

IMAGE: Anushree with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushree/Instagram

Having worked with the superstars of Kannada cinema, Anushree loves sharing her life with her 2 million followers.

When it comes to style, Anushree has been a showstopper both on and off the screen.

Check out some of her stunning looks.

Anushree looks gorgeous in traditional wear. Don't you want to copy her davani look?

She can be a total badass in her tomboy avatar. Lungi with a crisp shirt? Comfort dressing at its best!

From saris to dresses, Anushree's outfits and accessories are a moodboard by themselves.

She loves wearing vibrant colours and they reflect her peppy on-screen personality.