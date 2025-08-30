HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Is Everyone Talking About Anushree?

Why Is Everyone Talking About Anushree?

August 30, 2025 08:55 IST

Popular Kannada anchor Anushree recently tied the knot with Roshan in a traditional ceremony.

Pictures from the wedding have viral on social media and congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the new couple.

Anushree's stunning looks

IMAGE: Anushree with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushree/Instagram

Having worked with the superstars of Kannada cinema, Anushree loves sharing her life with her 2 million followers.

When it comes to style, Anushree has been a showstopper both on and off the screen.

Check out some of her stunning looks.

Anushree's stunning looks

Anushree looks gorgeous in traditional wear. Don't you want to copy her davani look?

 

Anushree's stunning looks

She can be a total badass in her tomboy avatar. Lungi with a crisp shirt? Comfort dressing at its best!

 

Anushree's stunning looks

From saris to dresses, Anushree's outfits and accessories are a moodboard by themselves.

 

Anushree's stunning looks

She loves wearing vibrant colours and they reflect her peppy on-screen personality.

kannada anchor anushree

